HANMI Semiconductor : participated as an official sponsor of ‘SEMICON Taiwan..

Date: 2018.09.05 ~ 2018.09.07

Place: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

HANMI participated in â€œSEMICON Taiwan 2018â€ held in Taipei, Taiwan from September 5th to 7th.

SEMICON Taiwan is one of worldâ€™s largest tradeshows for global semiconductor equipment & material exhibition. Many semiconductor leading equipment manufacturers participated in this world-famous semiconductor fair, more than 2,000 booths and 680 exhibitors from around the world.

Especially in this exhibition, HANMI participated as an official sponsor for the Outdoor advertisement and SEMI Industry Gala event. In this show HANMI displayed 6th New Vison Placement of the world Market Share No.1 for 14 years. Many customers visited the booths of HANMI. The customer response to New Vision placement were great appeal and positive.

HANMI will participate in â€œSEMICON China 2019â€ on March and keep up marketing promotion actively.