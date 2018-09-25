HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018: North America’s Stage For Industry 4.0

HANNOVER
MESSE USA 2018, the first staging of the iconic HANNOVER MESSE brand
outside of Germany, presented game-changing Industry 4.0 solutions over
six days during its co-location with IMTS 2018 at McCormick Place in
Chicago from September 10-15. HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 covered more than
114,200 square feet of exhibit space and featured 510 exhibitors who
showcased their innovations to a record breaking 129,415 registered
visitors attending both shows. The event’s exhibition and conference
space grew 443 percent from the first trade show launched alongside IMTS
2012. HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 increased exhibition space 26 percent
compared to the co-located shows at IMTS 2016. More than 80 percent of
this year’s exhibitors have offices outside of the U.S.
“Technology providers of all sizes from around the world came to
HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 to demonstrate the latest Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT) solutions for the connected factory of the future,” said
Larry Turner, president & CEO of Hannover Fairs USA, the organizer of
HANNOVER MESSE USA. “By leveraging the HANNOVER MESSE brand outside of
Germany this year, we accurately underscored that manufacturing in North
America will remain highly competitive. Not only did the event showcase
the progression of Industry 4.0 in the U.S. it also highlighted that the
world’s industrial technology providers are actively collaborating to
bring the digital factory to life,” added Turner.
HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 featured four main trade shows: Integrated
Automation, Motion & Drives USA (IAMD USA) for industrial automation,
power transmission and fluid technology; ComVac USA for compressed air
and vacuum technology; Industrial Supply USA for industrial
subcontracting and supply-chain solutions; and Surface Technology USA
for surface treatment and finishing technologies.
With its prominent position in IAMD USA 2018, Beckhoff showcased its
latest smart factory hardware, software, EtherCAT and TSN
(Time-Sensitive Networking) solutions. Beckhoff introduced several
products to the North American market during the show this year,
including its new EK1000 EtherCAT TSN Coupler that combines the
advantages of the EtherCAT ecosystem with TSN networks to boost
communication in industrial environments. The company also unveiled two
new ultra-compact Industrial PCs that deliver maximum processing power
for complex automation applications.
“HANNOVER MESSE is a globally recognized brand and with its introduction
in the U.S. it brings an intense focus on automation and control
technologies to the North American manufacturing industry,” said Shane
Novacek, marketing communications manager at Beckhoff Automation. “Since
the co-location of the show with IMTS 2012, Beckhoff has continually and
enthusiastically supported the event both on the show floor and as a
sponsor/presenter at the Global Automation and Manufacturing Summit held
in conjunction with HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018,” added Novacek. Beckhoff
also noted that it increased overall new business lead count by more
than 40 percent at HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 compared with its
participation at the trade show co-located with IMTS 2016, which it
still regards as a highly successful trade show.
“Our participation at HANNOVER MESSE USA focused on bringing the
Connected Enterprise to life to help foster strength in the future of
manufacturing,” said Reid Schook, global OEM segment business manager,
Rockwell Automation. “We utilized the introduction of the HANNOVER MESSE
brand in the U.S. to highlight strategic partnerships with both Fanuc
and PTC. Alongside our partners, we showcased how to deliver integrated
solutions, tools and capabilities to make the digital factory a reality
for our customers,” added Schook.
During IAMD USA, Festo, a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and
electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and
industrial automation, introduced its new electric actuators, ELGC and
EGSC, which are ideal for applications where compact dimensions are
essential. These electric axes can be combined into space-saving
handling applications that fit seamlessly into assembly, testing,
inspection, small parts handling and desk top systems and feature a
common system approach and platform architecture, as well as space
saving adapter-free connectors. Festo also exhibited its new VTEM Motion
Terminal, a modular Industry 4.0 device – a single unit capable of
replacing 50 different components through the download of various
combinations of cloud-based apps.
“HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 allowed our existing customers and new
customers to see firsthand our product portfolio for one-on-one
demonstrations and top-line discussions,” said Kristine Inserra,
director of marketing communications North America at Festo. “We were
thrilled by the number of exhibitors and visitors. The show exceeded all
expectations for new business development,” added Inserra.
Exhibiting in the Industrial Supply trade show, Thoni Alutec, the
largest aluminum foundry in Europe with locations in Poland, Mexico and
India, showcased its complete casting solutions utilized in a variety of
engineering applications. Thoni Alutec manages a green production
philosophy and serves many industrial markets, including aerospace,
renewable and fossil energy, power generation, robotics & process
machines, medical and automotive to name a few. “Thoni Alutec is a
longtime exhibitor at HANNOVER MESSE in Germany. We decided to exhibit
at the first HANNOVER MESSE USA to showcase how we can support the North
and South American industrial markets casting needs,” said Piotr
Kasprzyk, technical sales manager of Thoni Alutec. “We were pleased with
the new business opportunities we uncovered at the show and look forward
to returning in 2020,” added Kasprzyk.
New to the show this year, the Digital Factory space exported from
HANNOVER MESSE in Germany showcased how digitalized production
technologies are transforming business models and changing market
structures. Concepts like Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT)
represent a paradigm shift in business and society, generated by a
growing number of increasingly connected and automated devices, machines
and products.
SAP’s showcase in the Digital Factory demonstrated The Network of
Digital Twins in action and turned the spotlight on SAP technologies
that allow smart manufacturers to implement modular production, reduce
equipment downtime and increase customer retention. “Following an
outstanding experience exhibiting at HANNOVER MESSE in Germany this
April, SAP brought its resources, references and pipeline of successful
Industry 4.0 and intelligent product design solutions to HANNOVER MESSE
USA 2018 to address North American manufacturers’ challenges,” said
Sayan Bose, global director of industrial machinery & components,
Industry Business Unit of SAP. “Not only were we able to connect with
North and South American manufacturers during the U.S. show, we also
extended our reach to a host of global attendees in the industrial
manufacturing machinery and components space. Overall, HANNOVER MESSE
USA 2018 proved to be an amazing platform to showcase SAP’s innovations
for the manufacturing industry powered by intelligent technologies,
including Blockchain, IoT and machine learning,” added Bose.
Also, in the Digital Factory space, Dell launched a new IIoT solution
developed in collaboration with Intel and Tridium specifically built to
increase plant floor efficiencies for low-volume, high-mix discrete
manufacturers. This innovative IIoT solution leverages the scalability
and power of Dell’s technology components, Intel’s IoT technology for
manufacturing and the energy industry and Tridium’s enterprise software.
“The Dell/Intel/Tridium platform brings together cutting-edge
capabilities from all three companies to provide a complete digital
transformation solution that captures, normalizes and analyzes data to
produce insights for the diverse plant floor,” said Kirsten Billhardt,
marketing director - Internet of Things at Dell. “HANNOVER MESSE USA put
our IIoT solution in front of the ideal audience of key decision makers
in charge of their plant’s digital transformation, and we look forward
to demonstrating this innovative solution at HANNOVER MESSE in Germany
next April,” added Billhardt.
Visitors to the joint booth of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Fraunhofer
USA and partners during this year’s HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 could
experience how a vibrant mix of new technology in the fields of
artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality as a service,
cybersecurity and data sovereignty, sensor and actuator systems, digital
engineering, human-machine interaction, 5G, smart materials and smart
maintenance are reshaping the future. Fraunhofer successfully offered
insight into the latest research results in the fields of production,
digitalization, automation and networking, resulting in competitive
advantage for businesses in this year’s Digital Factory.
“The future of digitalized manufacturing and Industry 4.0 rests entirely
upon the ability to pool expertise and resources,” said Professor Georg
Rosenfeld, member of the executive board of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.
“Our interdisciplinary expertise sparks new ideas that meet the
challenges of a digitalized world and helps create customized solutions
right along the value chain for companies of all sizes. Attending
HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 co-located with IMTS 2018 in Chicago has created
a sustainable opportunity to share our ideas with U.S. and international
stakeholders,” added Rosenfeld.
In addition to a variety of demonstrations, Fraunhofer offered many
in-depth lectures, talks and expert sessions by renowned German and U.S.
scientific leaders during the event. “HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 has proven
that the economic impact of digitalization is staggering. Industry 4.0
will give significant rise to productivity in all economically important
industries,” added Professor Fritz Klocke, director of the Fraunhofer
Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA. “But from
the new opportunities that accompany digitalization, expectations grow.
As well as being cost-efficient and sustainable, connected production
and work processes must be secure, flexible and intuitive.”
The brand-new Solutions Theater on the floor of HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018
offered all visitors more than 60 educational sessions over five days
delivered by top industry experts, educators and key influencers.
Sessions covered topics from Industry 4.0 meets IIoT to case
studies of Industry 4.0 in practice to an Intelligent Manufacturing
Solutions Forum plus a live pitch showcase sponsored by GE Ventures and
Sente for start-up companies focused on digital factory technologies.
Two HANNOVER MESSE USA conferences, GAMS (Global Automation &
Manufacturing Summit) and the Integrated Industries Conference covered
new trends and best practices in robotics and AI, maintenance and IIoT,
Cybersecurity, Motion, Drive & Automation, Surface Technology, IoT and
Industry 4.0.
The next HANNOVER MESSE USA will be co-located with IMTS 2020 and will
take place from September 14-19, 2020 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
About HANNOVER MESSE USA
HANNOVER MESSE, the world’s leading industrial technology show launched
70 years ago in Hannover, and HANNOVER MESSE USA are at the forefront of
showcasing innovations in the factory of the future: cobots, industrial
energy systems, IIoT, Industry 4.0 and related applications such as
predictive maintenance, more efficient use of raw materials, faster time
to market and other trends in industrial manufacturing. HANNOVER MESSE
USA 2020 will be produced alongside IMTS 2020 from September 14-19 at
McCormick Place in Chicago.
About Hannover Fairs USA
Hannover Fairs USA, Inc. (HFUSA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Hannover,
Germany’s Deutsche Messe – one of the world’s largest and most active
organizers of industrial technology events. Chicago, Illinois-based
HFUSA helps U.S. companies expand domestically and internationally
through exhibit and sponsorship opportunities at Deutsche Messe’s
worldwide portfolio of events. Participation in these events offers U.S.
companies an unparalleled opportunity for business development through
trade shows and conferences held in Hannover, Germany and North America,
as well as in key markets such as China, India, Mexico and Turkey. HFUSA
creates qualified new business leads, helps U.S. companies enter new
markets and aids them in forming lasting partnerships.
