HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018: North America’s Stage For Industry 4.0

HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018, the first staging of the iconic HANNOVER MESSE brand outside of Germany, presented game-changing Industry 4.0 solutions over six days during its co-location with IMTS 2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 10-15. HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 covered more than 114,200 square feet of exhibit space and featured 510 exhibitors who showcased their innovations to a record breaking 129,415 registered visitors attending both shows. The event’s exhibition and conference space grew 443 percent from the first trade show launched alongside IMTS 2012. HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 increased exhibition space 26 percent compared to the co-located shows at IMTS 2016. More than 80 percent of this year’s exhibitors have offices outside of the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006014/en/

HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 presented game-changing Industry 4.0 solutions over six days during its co-location with IMTS 2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 10-15. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Technology providers of all sizes from around the world came to HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 to demonstrate the latest Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for the connected factory of the future,” said Larry Turner, president & CEO of Hannover Fairs USA, the organizer of HANNOVER MESSE USA. “By leveraging the HANNOVER MESSE brand outside of Germany this year, we accurately underscored that manufacturing in North America will remain highly competitive. Not only did the event showcase the progression of Industry 4.0 in the U.S. it also highlighted that the world’s industrial technology providers are actively collaborating to bring the digital factory to life,” added Turner.

HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 featured four main trade shows: Integrated Automation, Motion & Drives USA (IAMD USA) for industrial automation, power transmission and fluid technology; ComVac USA for compressed air and vacuum technology; Industrial Supply USA for industrial subcontracting and supply-chain solutions; and Surface Technology USA for surface treatment and finishing technologies.

With its prominent position in IAMD USA 2018, Beckhoff showcased its latest smart factory hardware, software, EtherCAT and TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) solutions. Beckhoff introduced several products to the North American market during the show this year, including its new EK1000 EtherCAT TSN Coupler that combines the advantages of the EtherCAT ecosystem with TSN networks to boost communication in industrial environments. The company also unveiled two new ultra-compact Industrial PCs that deliver maximum processing power for complex automation applications.

“HANNOVER MESSE is a globally recognized brand and with its introduction in the U.S. it brings an intense focus on automation and control technologies to the North American manufacturing industry,” said Shane Novacek, marketing communications manager at Beckhoff Automation. “Since the co-location of the show with IMTS 2012, Beckhoff has continually and enthusiastically supported the event both on the show floor and as a sponsor/presenter at the Global Automation and Manufacturing Summit held in conjunction with HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018,” added Novacek. Beckhoff also noted that it increased overall new business lead count by more than 40 percent at HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 compared with its participation at the trade show co-located with IMTS 2016, which it still regards as a highly successful trade show.

“Our participation at HANNOVER MESSE USA focused on bringing the Connected Enterprise to life to help foster strength in the future of manufacturing,” said Reid Schook, global OEM segment business manager, Rockwell Automation. “We utilized the introduction of the HANNOVER MESSE brand in the U.S. to highlight strategic partnerships with both Fanuc and PTC. Alongside our partners, we showcased how to deliver integrated solutions, tools and capabilities to make the digital factory a reality for our customers,” added Schook.

During IAMD USA, Festo, a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation, introduced its new electric actuators, ELGC and EGSC, which are ideal for applications where compact dimensions are essential. These electric axes can be combined into space-saving handling applications that fit seamlessly into assembly, testing, inspection, small parts handling and desk top systems and feature a common system approach and platform architecture, as well as space saving adapter-free connectors. Festo also exhibited its new VTEM Motion Terminal, a modular Industry 4.0 device – a single unit capable of replacing 50 different components through the download of various combinations of cloud-based apps.

“HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 allowed our existing customers and new customers to see firsthand our product portfolio for one-on-one demonstrations and top-line discussions,” said Kristine Inserra, director of marketing communications North America at Festo. “We were thrilled by the number of exhibitors and visitors. The show exceeded all expectations for new business development,” added Inserra.

Exhibiting in the Industrial Supply trade show, Thoni Alutec, the largest aluminum foundry in Europe with locations in Poland, Mexico and India, showcased its complete casting solutions utilized in a variety of engineering applications. Thoni Alutec manages a green production philosophy and serves many industrial markets, including aerospace, renewable and fossil energy, power generation, robotics & process machines, medical and automotive to name a few. “Thoni Alutec is a longtime exhibitor at HANNOVER MESSE in Germany. We decided to exhibit at the first HANNOVER MESSE USA to showcase how we can support the North and South American industrial markets casting needs,” said Piotr Kasprzyk, technical sales manager of Thoni Alutec. “We were pleased with the new business opportunities we uncovered at the show and look forward to returning in 2020,” added Kasprzyk.

New to the show this year, the Digital Factory space exported from HANNOVER MESSE in Germany showcased how digitalized production technologies are transforming business models and changing market structures. Concepts like Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) represent a paradigm shift in business and society, generated by a growing number of increasingly connected and automated devices, machines and products.

SAP’s showcase in the Digital Factory demonstrated The Network of Digital Twins in action and turned the spotlight on SAP technologies that allow smart manufacturers to implement modular production, reduce equipment downtime and increase customer retention. “Following an outstanding experience exhibiting at HANNOVER MESSE in Germany this April, SAP brought its resources, references and pipeline of successful Industry 4.0 and intelligent product design solutions to HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 to address North American manufacturers’ challenges,” said Sayan Bose, global director of industrial machinery & components, Industry Business Unit of SAP. “Not only were we able to connect with North and South American manufacturers during the U.S. show, we also extended our reach to a host of global attendees in the industrial manufacturing machinery and components space. Overall, HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 proved to be an amazing platform to showcase SAP’s innovations for the manufacturing industry powered by intelligent technologies, including Blockchain, IoT and machine learning,” added Bose.

Also, in the Digital Factory space, Dell launched a new IIoT solution developed in collaboration with Intel and Tridium specifically built to increase plant floor efficiencies for low-volume, high-mix discrete manufacturers. This innovative IIoT solution leverages the scalability and power of Dell’s technology components, Intel’s IoT technology for manufacturing and the energy industry and Tridium’s enterprise software.

“The Dell/Intel/Tridium platform brings together cutting-edge capabilities from all three companies to provide a complete digital transformation solution that captures, normalizes and analyzes data to produce insights for the diverse plant floor,” said Kirsten Billhardt, marketing director - Internet of Things at Dell. “HANNOVER MESSE USA put our IIoT solution in front of the ideal audience of key decision makers in charge of their plant’s digital transformation, and we look forward to demonstrating this innovative solution at HANNOVER MESSE in Germany next April,” added Billhardt.

Visitors to the joint booth of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Fraunhofer USA and partners during this year’s HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 could experience how a vibrant mix of new technology in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality as a service, cybersecurity and data sovereignty, sensor and actuator systems, digital engineering, human-machine interaction, 5G, smart materials and smart maintenance are reshaping the future. Fraunhofer successfully offered insight into the latest research results in the fields of production, digitalization, automation and networking, resulting in competitive advantage for businesses in this year’s Digital Factory.

“The future of digitalized manufacturing and Industry 4.0 rests entirely upon the ability to pool expertise and resources,” said Professor Georg Rosenfeld, member of the executive board of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. “Our interdisciplinary expertise sparks new ideas that meet the challenges of a digitalized world and helps create customized solutions right along the value chain for companies of all sizes. Attending HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 co-located with IMTS 2018 in Chicago has created a sustainable opportunity to share our ideas with U.S. and international stakeholders,” added Rosenfeld.

In addition to a variety of demonstrations, Fraunhofer offered many in-depth lectures, talks and expert sessions by renowned German and U.S. scientific leaders during the event. “HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 has proven that the economic impact of digitalization is staggering. Industry 4.0 will give significant rise to productivity in all economically important industries,” added Professor Fritz Klocke, director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA. “But from the new opportunities that accompany digitalization, expectations grow. As well as being cost-efficient and sustainable, connected production and work processes must be secure, flexible and intuitive.”

The brand-new Solutions Theater on the floor of HANNOVER MESSE USA 2018 offered all visitors more than 60 educational sessions over five days delivered by top industry experts, educators and key influencers. Sessions covered topics from Industry 4.0 meets IIoT to case studies of Industry 4.0 in practice to an Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions Forum plus a live pitch showcase sponsored by GE Ventures and Sente for start-up companies focused on digital factory technologies.

Two HANNOVER MESSE USA conferences, GAMS (Global Automation & Manufacturing Summit) and the Integrated Industries Conference covered new trends and best practices in robotics and AI, maintenance and IIoT, Cybersecurity, Motion, Drive & Automation, Surface Technology, IoT and Industry 4.0.

The next HANNOVER MESSE USA will be co-located with IMTS 2020 and will take place from September 14-19, 2020 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

About HANNOVER MESSE USA

HANNOVER MESSE, the world’s leading industrial technology show launched 70 years ago in Hannover, and HANNOVER MESSE USA are at the forefront of showcasing innovations in the factory of the future: cobots, industrial energy systems, IIoT, Industry 4.0 and related applications such as predictive maintenance, more efficient use of raw materials, faster time to market and other trends in industrial manufacturing. HANNOVER MESSE USA 2020 will be produced alongside IMTS 2020 from September 14-19 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

About Hannover Fairs USA

Hannover Fairs USA, Inc. (HFUSA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Hannover, Germany’s Deutsche Messe – one of the world’s largest and most active organizers of industrial technology events. Chicago, Illinois-based HFUSA helps U.S. companies expand domestically and internationally through exhibit and sponsorship opportunities at Deutsche Messe’s worldwide portfolio of events. Participation in these events offers U.S. companies an unparalleled opportunity for business development through trade shows and conferences held in Hannover, Germany and North America, as well as in key markets such as China, India, Mexico and Turkey. HFUSA creates qualified new business leads, helps U.S. companies enter new markets and aids them in forming lasting partnerships.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006014/en/