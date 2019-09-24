HAP Announces Inaugural Recipients of Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition

Lancaster, PA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania’s hospital community is united by a shared commitment to continuously improve upon the safe, high-quality care it delivers to patients. To support this endeavor, The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) is pleased to announce the first honorees of its Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program.

HAP launched the Excellence in Patient Safety program during 2018 to recognize Pennsylvania’s top-performing hospitals that have demonstrated low rates of health care-associated infections.

The program utilizes data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network to identify and recognize the hospitals across Pennsylvania that perform better than the mean standardized infection ratio in three key measures: central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and clostridium difficile infections. This year, 24 hospitals are being acknowledged for this achievement.

“Pennsylvania’s hospital community has long been recognized for its leadership in improving the quality and outcomes of the care that it provides to the commonwealth’s families,” said Andy Carter, HAP president and CEO.

“Through this recognition, we are honored to highlight the hospitals that have gone above and beyond in their efforts to foster a culture of safety that is woven into the very fabric of their work. We congratulate each and every honoree for their commitment to this mission.”

The program is open to all Pennsylvania hospitals.

The recognitions were presented at HAP’s Quality, Patient Safety, and Sepsis Symposium in Lancaster, PA. This two-day event brought together clinicians and hospital leaders to discuss best practices and emerging research to help hospitals improve outcomes for patients across the commonwealth.

This year’s honorees are:

ACMH Hospital

Butler Memorial Hospital

Excela Westmoreland Hospital

Geisinger Holy Spirit

Jefferson Hospital

Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Lehigh Valley—Cedar Crest

Lehigh Valley—Hazelton

Lehigh Valley—Muhlenberg

Lehigh Valley—Pocono

Lehigh Valley—Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street

Mercy Catholic Medical Center—Mercy Fitzgerald Campus

Penn Highlands DuBois

Reading Hospital

Riddle Hospital

Saint Vincent Hospital

St. Clair Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital—Allentown Campus

St. Luke's Hospital—Bethlehem Campus

UPMC Jameson

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

UPMC Northwest

Washington Hospital

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

ABOUT HAP: HAP is a statewide membership services organization that advocates for nearly 240 Pennsylvania acute and specialty care, primary care, subacute care, long-term care, home health, and hospice providers, as well as the patients and communities they serve. Additional information about HAP is available online at www.haponline.org.

