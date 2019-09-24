Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAP Announces Inaugural Recipients of Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Lancaster, PA, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania’s hospital community is united by a shared commitment to continuously improve upon the safe, high-quality care it delivers to patients. To support this endeavor, The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) is pleased to announce the first honorees of its Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program.

HAP launched the Excellence in Patient Safety program during 2018 to recognize Pennsylvania’s top-performing hospitals that have demonstrated low rates of health care-associated infections.

The program utilizes data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network to identify and recognize the hospitals across Pennsylvania that perform better than the mean standardized infection ratio in three key measures: central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and clostridium difficile infections. This year, 24 hospitals are being acknowledged for this achievement.

“Pennsylvania’s hospital community has long been recognized for its leadership in improving the quality and outcomes of the care that it provides to the commonwealth’s families,” said Andy Carter, HAP president and CEO.

“Through this recognition, we are honored to highlight the hospitals that have gone above and beyond in their efforts to foster a culture of safety that is woven into the very fabric of their work. We congratulate each and every honoree for their commitment to this mission.”

The program is open to all Pennsylvania hospitals.

The recognitions were presented at HAP’s Quality, Patient Safety, and Sepsis Symposium in Lancaster, PA. This two-day event brought together clinicians and hospital leaders to discuss best practices and emerging research to help hospitals improve outcomes for patients across the commonwealth.

This year’s honorees are:

  • ACMH Hospital
  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • Excela Westmoreland Hospital
  • Geisinger Holy Spirit
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Lehigh Valley—Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley—Hazelton
  • Lehigh Valley—Muhlenberg
  • Lehigh Valley—Pocono
  • Lehigh Valley—Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street
  • Mercy Catholic Medical Center—Mercy Fitzgerald Campus
  • Penn Highlands DuBois
  • Reading Hospital
  • Riddle Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • St. Clair Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital—Allentown Campus
  • St. Luke's Hospital—Bethlehem Campus
  • UPMC Jameson
  • UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
  • UPMC Northwest
  • Washington Hospital
  • Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

ABOUT HAP:  HAP is a statewide membership services organization that advocates for nearly 240 Pennsylvania acute and specialty care, primary care, subacute care, long-term care, home health, and hospice providers, as well as the patients and communities they serve. Additional information about HAP is available online at www.haponline.org

# # #

2019

Rachel Moore
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania
(717) 561-5342
rmoore@haponline.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:04pBaytex Announces Board and Management Changes
GL
06:03pHOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:01pTRIUMPH : STARLUX Airlines Selects Triumph For Wheel And Brake MRO Support
PR
06:01pWilliam Buck NSW Selects Cohesity to Make Backup Simple, Secure, and Fast
BU
06:00pGUIDO KERKHOFF : Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
RE
06:00pREADING INTERNATIONAL : Announces State-of-the-Art Cinema for Millers Junction, Melbourne, Australia
BU
05:59pThyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
RE
05:59pVALE : British court authorizes enforcement of arbitration award to Vale against BSG Resources
RE
05:58pVOXX INTERNATIONAL : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
05:58pECOLAB : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on October 29 | Ecolab
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
2READING INTERNATIONAL, INC. : READING INTERNATIONAL : Announces State-of-the-Art Cinema for Millers Junction, ..
3William Buck NSW Selects Cohesity to Make Backup Simple, Secure, and Fast
4TRIUMPH GROUP INC : TRIUMPH : STARLUX Airlines Selects Triumph For Wheel And Brake MRO Support
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : HOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group