Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAPSMobile Receives Authorization to Fly “HAWK30” in the Stratosphere Above the Hawaiian Island of Lanai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

Authorization enables HAPSMobile to accelerate preparations to conduct test flights in fiscal 2019

HAPSMobile Inc. (“HAPSMobile”), a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp., announced it received a COA2 (Certificate of Authorization) from the FAA (US Federal Aviation Administration) to fly “HAWK30,” a solar-powered unmanned aircraft assembled in April 2019 to provide a stratospheric telecommunications platform system, in the Hawaiian island of Lanai’s stratosphere.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005915/en/

HAPSMobile's "HAWK30" is a solar-powered unmanned aircraft designed for stratospheric telecommunications platform systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

HAPSMobile's "HAWK30" is a solar-powered unmanned aircraft designed for stratospheric telecommunications platform systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of collaborative activities with the PPUTRC (Pan-Pacific UAS Test Range Complex), which is run by public university research institutions, HAPSMobile has been working with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which manages the PPUTRC, and the University of Hawaii to conduct stratospheric test flights using HAWK30. The University of Alaska Fairbanks applied to the FAA for the COA2 on behalf of the three parties, and received authorization.

With this COA2, HAPSMobile, the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Hawaii will prepare for test flights at Lanai in fiscal 2019 by conducting safety verifications while coordinating with the island authorities and respecting business-related legislation and regulations. The three parties also plan to hold information sessions for community residents in due course to discuss safety considerations and promote understanding of the vision to utilize HAPS in the future.

Junichi Miyakawa, Representative Director & CTO of SoftBank Corp., and also President & CEO of HAPSMobile Inc., said, “We are extremely pleased to receive this COA2 from the FAA. In taking up this major challenge to provide telecommunications connectivity from the stratosphere, this approval represents a major step forward. We will continue to work toward our goal of bridging the world’s digital divide and revolutionizing mobile networks by leveraging HAPS.”

While continuing to collaborate with the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Hawaii, HAPSMobile will continue to move its HAPS business forward by leveraging test flights at Lanai and other activities. Furthermore, while utilizing the advantages of HAPS, HAPSMobile aims to contribute to Lanai in a number of areas, including environmental conservation and agriculture.

  • SoftBank, the SoftBank name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SoftBank Group Corp. in Japan and other countries.
  • Other company, product and service names in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.

About HAPSMobile

HAPSMobile Inc. is a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO:9434) that plans and operates a High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) business with the aim of bridging the world’s digital divide. HAPSMobile is primarily engaged in network equipment research and development for the HAPS business, construction of core networks, new business planning and activities for spectrum usage. AeroVironment, Inc. is HAPSMobile’s aircraft development partner for “HAWK30,” a solar-powered unmanned aircraft designed for stratospheric telecommunications platform systems. HAPSMobile has a strategic relationship with Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. For more information, please visit https://www.hapsmobile.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40pSALESFORCE COM : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire ClickSoftware
PU
08:36pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea says Japan grants first high-tech approval since July export curbs
RE
08:36pDELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
08:35pCDL : Unaudited Second Quarter and Half Year Financial Statement for the period ended 30 June 2019 together with the News Release and 1H 2019 Results Presentation
PU
08:35pCITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Posts 18.3% Increase in Profit to S$362 Million for 1H 2019
PU
08:35pCDL : Notice of Book Closure Date for Special Interim Ordinary Dividend
PU
08:34pMOVE OVER CHANEL : North Korea's 'raccoon eye makers' get state push
RE
08:31pCORELOGIC : Morgans rates DHG as Reduce
AQ
08:31pFARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)
PR
08:31pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against GrubHub Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group