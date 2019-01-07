HARMAN Announces Enhanced ADAS Sensing Technologies to Improve Safety at CES 2019

CES 2019 -- HARMAN
International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.
Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and
enterprise markets, has announced a newly enhanced suite of sensing
technologies, helping automakers equip vehicles with advanced driver
assistance systems (ADAS) that allow drivers to keep an eye on the big
picture at all times. From Augmented Surround View featuring multiple
cameras, to the driver monitoring system and control units that manage
data, HARMAN is working with key technology suppliers to create an
all-encompassing suite of sensing solution to help automakers bring in a
new era of connected safety.
Surround View Sensor Intelligence
HARMAN is helping automakers fine tune the connected and semi-autonomous
cars of today and tomorrow, all while creating the building blocks for
the autonomous mobility of the future. Foundational to this is a suite
of sensor technologies so cars have a 360-degree view enabling a rich
set of ADAS applications and features.
HARMAN’s next level sensor intelligence provides the ability to monitor,
record and asses the vehicle surroundings, merging data across sensors
and cloud, thus creating a safer driving experience. The HARMAN
Augmented Reality platform is used to visualize ADAS related information
to the users in a new way, helping to create the necessary trust in ADAS
technology. Some of the featured technologies include:
-
Camera Monitoring System: Capable of augmenting, or even
replacing physical mirrors, HARMAN’s Camera Monitoring System features
a fusion of three rear-facing cameras and corner radar. The right and
left sensors, coupled with a long-range rear camera (typically located
right above a vehicle’s license plate) look behind the vehicle to
facilitate safety technologies, including blind spot monitoring, lane
change assist, and rear collision warning. Short-range corner radar
sensors round out the complete 360-degree view package.
-
Forward Facing Camera: HARMAN’s Forward Facing Camera – which
would typically be placed near the top center of a vehicle’s
windshield – is a key element for environment sensing and enabling
advanced perception algorithms for features such as lane, object and
sign detection. Sensor fusion managed within HARMAN’s own module
allows for integration with long-range radar to also detect vehicles
ahead and maintain a safe distance while in traffic.
Cabin Monitoring System
Creating conditional autonomous cars, often referred to as Level 3
autonomous cars, is the next logical step in future mobility
progression. These have the ability to manage most aspects of driving by
themselves, but only if certain conditions are met and if not, they
would require the human to take over. The biggest challenge with these
vehicles is managing the hand-over: the situation where the car must
transfer control back to the driver once limitations are met. In order
to ensure this happens seamlessly, HARMAN has developed an advanced
Cabin Monitoring System which uses monitoring sensors to capture the
most important first-order biometric features of a driver, such as eye
gaze, head position, and pupil diameter among others. The system can
also analyze the auditory content and heart or breathing rates of
occupants using proprietary and patented algorithms to provide
second-order biometric signals such as emotional activity and cognitive
load. While capable of working in lower levels of autonomy, this
solution will be critical to the success of semi-autonomous vehicles in
the future.
LiDAR
In preparation of higher levels of autonomy, HARMAN has partnered with
Innoviz Technologies to bring LiDAR technology to more automakers.
These long-range, solid state solutions are compact and capable to help
autonomous cars “see” where they’re going as well as objects ahead much
more accurately. HARMAN’s sensor fusion technology will also allow LiDAR
to work with Forward Facing Cameras to enable more vehicle safety use
cases. This is yet another example of HARMAN’s long-standing commitment
to an open and broad ecosystem of partners and innovators to realize
bigger picture mobility goals.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and
solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide,
including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise
automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.
With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®,
Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles,
musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the
world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped
with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power
billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated
and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile.
HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the
Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
© 2019 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights
reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are
trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered
in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG
Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries.
Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without
notice.
