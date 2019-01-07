HARMAN Ignite 3.0 Automotive Cloud Platform Expands Ecosystem for New Immersive Connected Experiences

HARMAN Ignite 3.0 infuses an auto-centric marketplace, multi-modal virtual assistant and enhanced navigation bring the ultimate connected life experience into the vehicle

CES 2019 – HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today launched the new HARMAN Ignite 3.0, an automotive digital ecosystem for OEMs - a solution that brings the benefits of connected life into the vehicle.

With HARMAN Ignite 3.0 ecosystem, automakers can leverage this platform to offer drivers smart features such as a vehicle-centric marketplace, an automotive-based virtual assistant and enhanced navigation with point-of-interest (POI) search and intelligent personalization – directly in their vehicles.

In addition, HARMAN Ignite 3.0’s digital ecosystem equips Automobile OEMs with a seamless, secure and cost-effective way to introduce and regularly update these features for their customers. Consumers can enjoy a smarter driving experience that keeps pace with technology as it evolves – and OEMs can create new digital revenue streams by providing in-vehicle services that keep customers satisfied.

Building on the digital ecosystem experience provided by HARMAN, the Ignite 3.0 also comes pre-integrated with Samsung SmartThings support. This enables the ability to control, in a smart and secure manner, connected smart devices, such as your home security system, doorbell, garage door or thermostat right within the vehicle. The benefits of this integration for consumers will continue to grow as more connected devices are added in to the SmartThings platform.

“Today, the driving experience looks completely different than it did just a few years ago, as drivers have come to expect the same level of connectivity and seamless experience that we enjoy in every other aspect of our lives,” said Sanjay Dhawan, President, Connected Services and CTO, HARMAN. “With HARMAN Ignite 3.0, OEMs can create an in-car experience that rivals – and in some cases beats – the personalization of a smartphone or other consumer devices, and most importantly can evolve over time as technologies, needs and preferences shift. With this smart, seamless and scalable approach, OEMs can rely on HARMAN Ignite 3.0 to drive lucrative digital revenue while creating a stand-out driver experience for their customers.”

HARMAN Ignite 3.0 features a new vehicle-centric marketplace, a virtual personal assistant that integrates with the vehicle and other VPAs and connected navigation with POI search. In addition, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 introduces Software Supply Chain Protection, allowing OEMs to quickly identify, assess and mitigate the security threats across entire fleets of vehicles and institute corrective actions whenever needed through Remove Vehicle Updating Services (OTA).

HARMAN Ignite 3.0 features the following new technologies and services that help create smart, personalized experiences for automotive customers:

HARMAN Ignite Marketplace: With the launch of HARMAN Ignite 3.0, OEMs can offer customers an ecosystem marketplace for user downloadable apps, cloud-enabled services and VPAs. The marketplace will provide support for third-party developers, allowing consumers to enjoy the apps and skills they prefer while discovering new services to enhance their driving experience. In addition, OEMs have the ability to showcase custom applications and create specific services for customer purchase in-vehicle.

IRA, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 Personal Assistant: IRA (Intelligent Reasoning Agent) is a new vehicle personal assistant that virtually coordinates any driver and vehicle needs seamlessly. By communicating with a variety of cloud content and services, IRA offers multi-modal voice and screen interfaces to bring unique and highly-tailored UX interactions into the vehicle. As a result, customers simply ask IRA to fulfill any type of personal assistant command, and IRA liaises with the appropriate provider to execute. For example, if a consumer needs to purchase an item from Amazon, IRA will relay the command to Alexa. If a driver wants the kitchen lights turned on as they pull in the driveway, IRA will command Google Assistant to fulfil the request. This functionality allows drivers to bring their connected life into their vehicle in a way that is completely seamless and efficient.

Connected Navigation: As consumers face increasing options for navigation, from a traditional map provider to more socially-driven directions, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 offers a swappable online POI search to help users find the best destination for their route. HARMAN Ignite 3.0's connected navigation delivers a far superior in-vehicle system that closely mirrors those consumers are accustomed to on mobile and embeds connectivity benefits – like access to meta-data such as reviews and ratings – in a way that is seamless and makes discovering a destination easier and more exciting than ever before.

With its enhanced solution-set, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 creates a smarter, more connected driving experience – and equips OEMs with the tools they need meet, and exceed, modern technology demands while creating crucial opportunities for digital revenue streams well into the future.

For more information on HARMAN Ignite, including customer use cases and specific platform capabilities, visit harman.com.

Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2019 for demonstrations of the company’s full portfolio of connected car and lifestyle audio systems that elevate the connected life. The HARMAN experience showcase is located at the Hard Rock Hotel.

