HARMAN Ignite 3.0 Automotive Cloud Platform Expands Ecosystem for New Immersive Connected Experiences

CES 2019 – HARMAN
International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.
Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and
enterprise markets, today launched the new HARMAN Ignite 3.0, an
automotive digital ecosystem for OEMs - a solution that brings the
benefits of connected life into the vehicle.
With HARMAN Ignite 3.0 ecosystem, automakers can leverage this platform
to offer drivers smart features such as a vehicle-centric marketplace,
an automotive-based virtual assistant and enhanced navigation with
point-of-interest (POI) search and intelligent personalization –
directly in their vehicles.
In addition, HARMAN Ignite 3.0’s digital ecosystem equips Automobile
OEMs with a seamless, secure and cost-effective way to introduce and
regularly update these features for their customers. Consumers can enjoy
a smarter driving experience that keeps pace with technology as it
evolves – and OEMs can create new digital revenue streams by providing
in-vehicle services that keep customers satisfied.
Building on the digital ecosystem experience provided by HARMAN, the
Ignite 3.0 also comes pre-integrated with Samsung SmartThings support.
This enables the ability to control, in a smart and secure manner,
connected smart devices, such as your home security system, doorbell,
garage door or thermostat right within the vehicle. The benefits of this
integration for consumers will continue to grow as more connected
devices are added in to the SmartThings platform.
“Today, the driving experience looks completely different than it did
just a few years ago, as drivers have come to expect the same level of
connectivity and seamless experience that we enjoy in every other aspect
of our lives,” said Sanjay Dhawan, President, Connected Services and
CTO, HARMAN. “With HARMAN Ignite 3.0, OEMs can create an in-car
experience that rivals – and in some cases beats – the personalization
of a smartphone or other consumer devices, and most importantly can
evolve over time as technologies, needs and preferences shift. With this
smart, seamless and scalable approach, OEMs can rely on HARMAN Ignite
3.0 to drive lucrative digital revenue while creating a stand-out driver
experience for their customers.”
HARMAN Ignite 3.0 features a new vehicle-centric marketplace, a virtual
personal assistant that integrates with the vehicle and other VPAs and
connected navigation with POI search. In addition, HARMAN Ignite 3.0
introduces Software Supply Chain Protection, allowing OEMs to quickly
identify, assess and mitigate the security threats across entire fleets
of vehicles and institute corrective actions whenever needed through
Remove Vehicle Updating Services (OTA).
HARMAN Ignite 3.0 features the following new technologies and services
that help create smart, personalized experiences for automotive
customers:
-
HARMAN Ignite Marketplace: With the launch of HARMAN Ignite
3.0, OEMs can offer customers an ecosystem marketplace for user
downloadable apps, cloud-enabled services and VPAs. The marketplace
will provide support for third-party developers, allowing consumers to
enjoy the apps and skills they prefer while discovering new services
to enhance their driving experience. In addition, OEMs have the
ability to showcase custom applications and create specific services
for customer purchase in-vehicle.
-
IRA, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 Personal Assistant: IRA (Intelligent
Reasoning Agent) is a new vehicle personal assistant that virtually
coordinates any driver and vehicle needs seamlessly. By communicating
with a variety of cloud content and services, IRA offers multi-modal
voice and screen interfaces to bring unique and highly-tailored UX
interactions into the vehicle. As a result, customers simply ask IRA
to fulfill any type of personal assistant command, and IRA liaises
with the appropriate provider to execute. For example, if a consumer
needs to purchase an item from Amazon, IRA will relay the command to
Alexa. If a driver wants the kitchen lights turned on as they pull in
the driveway, IRA will command Google Assistant to fulfil the request.
This functionality allows drivers to bring their connected life into
their vehicle in a way that is completely seamless and efficient.
-
Connected Navigation: As consumers face increasing options for
navigation, from a traditional map provider to more socially-driven
directions, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 offers a swappable online POI search to
help users find the best destination for their route. HARMAN Ignite
3.0’s connected navigation delivers a far superior in-vehicle system
that closely mirrors those consumers are accustomed to on mobile and
embeds connectivity benefits – like access to meta-data such as
reviews and ratings – in a way that is seamless and makes discovering
a destination easier and more exciting than ever before.
With its enhanced solution-set, HARMAN Ignite 3.0 creates a smarter,
more connected driving experience – and equips OEMs with the tools they
need meet, and exceed, modern technology demands while creating crucial
opportunities for digital revenue streams well into the future.
For more information on HARMAN Ignite, including customer use cases and
specific platform capabilities, visit harman.com.
Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2019 for demonstrations of the
company’s full portfolio of connected car and lifestyle audio systems
that elevate the connected life. The HARMAN experience showcase is
located at the Hard Rock Hotel.
