HARMAN : Launches New Dual-Mode V2X System to Improve Automotive Safety

TU-Automotive Detroit 2019 – HARMAN
International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.,
Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and
enterprise markets, today unveiled a new Dual-Mode V2X system, aimed at
enhancing automotive safety. The flexible telematics system features
both software and hardware and taps into DSRC and cellular (5G)
Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) networks, removing the guesswork for
numerous safety system setups.
V2X communication refers to the compatible transfer of data between a
connected vehicle and its surroundings, including other vehicles on the
roadway, infrastructure and even pedestrians. Currently, there are two
standards that support this communication: DSRC, which is based on
Wireless LAN-like technology, and C-V2X, which is part of the 5G mobile
network standard. However, the availability of both DSRC and C-V2X
varies by region and can cause significant guesswork for automakers
looking to launch V2X features, such as improved blind spot warnings,
adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. With the
development of HARMAN’s Dual-Mode V2X system automakers can now leverage
over-the-air commands to select which of the two standards will be
implemented on each vehicle. As a result, this technology offers a cost
effective solution for automakers by eliminating compliance guesswork
while improving road safety and enhancing overall user experience.
“DSRC and C-V2X will be critical in transforming network connectivity.
Launching our Dual-Mode V2X system continues our commitment to offering
key solutions that can better meet the demands of automakers looking to
seamlessly implement more connected safety features,” said Ram Iyer,
Senior Engineering Director for HARMAN’s Telematics Business Unit. “By
leveraging our relationship with Samsung for mobile technology, as well
as our already potent Telematics Control Unit technology, our offering
provides automakers with the true flexibility needed, in order to
support both modes without having to have custom solutions for each
standard.”
HARMAN’s Dual-Mode V2X system will be demoed at TU-Automotive Detroit
2019, booth 2D18, featuring exclusive software and hardware that can
operate either with HARMAN’s Telematics Control Units (TCU) or
standalone for vehicles that utilize separate TCUs. This dual-mode
capability will be available for 2021 model-year vehicles and will
support a growing set of safety and efficiency use cases.
About HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and
solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide,
including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise
automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.
With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®,
Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles,
musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the
world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped
with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power
billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated
and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile.
HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the
Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
© 2019 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights
reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are
trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered
in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG
Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries.
Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without
notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005779/en/