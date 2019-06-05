HARMAN : Launches New Dual-Mode V2X System to Improve Automotive Safety

HARMAN’s new telematics system addresses network concerns; allows automakers to tap into DSRC or cellular Vehicle-to-Everything networks to eliminate engineering guesswork

TU-Automotive Detroit 2019 – HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today unveiled a new Dual-Mode V2X system, aimed at enhancing automotive safety. The flexible telematics system features both software and hardware and taps into DSRC and cellular (5G) Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) networks, removing the guesswork for numerous safety system setups.

V2X communication refers to the compatible transfer of data between a connected vehicle and its surroundings, including other vehicles on the roadway, infrastructure and even pedestrians. Currently, there are two standards that support this communication: DSRC, which is based on Wireless LAN-like technology, and C-V2X, which is part of the 5G mobile network standard. However, the availability of both DSRC and C-V2X varies by region and can cause significant guesswork for automakers looking to launch V2X features, such as improved blind spot warnings, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. With the development of HARMAN’s Dual-Mode V2X system automakers can now leverage over-the-air commands to select which of the two standards will be implemented on each vehicle. As a result, this technology offers a cost effective solution for automakers by eliminating compliance guesswork while improving road safety and enhancing overall user experience.

“DSRC and C-V2X will be critical in transforming network connectivity. Launching our Dual-Mode V2X system continues our commitment to offering key solutions that can better meet the demands of automakers looking to seamlessly implement more connected safety features,” said Ram Iyer, Senior Engineering Director for HARMAN’s Telematics Business Unit. “By leveraging our relationship with Samsung for mobile technology, as well as our already potent Telematics Control Unit technology, our offering provides automakers with the true flexibility needed, in order to support both modes without having to have custom solutions for each standard.”

HARMAN’s Dual-Mode V2X system will be demoed at TU-Automotive Detroit 2019, booth 2D18, featuring exclusive software and hardware that can operate either with HARMAN’s Telematics Control Units (TCU) or standalone for vehicles that utilize separate TCUs. This dual-mode capability will be available for 2021 model-year vehicles and will support a growing set of safety and efficiency use cases.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

© 2019 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005779/en/