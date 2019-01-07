HARMAN OTA Solution Expands to Manage Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities in the Automotive Software Supply Chain

CES 2019 - HARMAN
International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.,
Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and
enterprise markets, today announced that it is expanding its HARMAN
Over-the-Air (OTA) offering to allow OEMs to effectively tackle the
ever-growing security complexity of their software supply chain’s
components.
Manufacturers of automotive components integrate third-party software
and hardware running code, which cannot always be exhaustively tested
and validated. The problem becomes more critical for OEMs that have to
manage a highly complex software supply chain, which can introduce
component-level security vulnerabilities, to which they have little
visibility or opportunity to control – until now.
HARMAN Remote Vehicle Updating Service (OTA) leverages its unique Smart
Delta technology, which can reduce file update package by up to 99
percent for an efficient full-vehicle software management. With the new
cybersecurity add-on, our OEM customers can now gain deep visibility
into potential component-level vulnerabilities in their managed
repositories of software binaries.
Selected by 23 major global OEMs, HARMAN Remote Vehicle Updating Service
manages more than 30 million connected vehicles, growing to 300 million
connected vehicles in the coming years. The new cybersecurity add-on
allows the automated triggering of scanning of binaries for
cybersecurity vulnerabilities, provides a cybersecurity “risk score” to
binaries under the HARMAN OTA solution management, and supports campaign
initiation decisions. It can further assess the risk and impact of
zero-day vulnerabilities and shorten response time for OEMs from
identification to full recovery. The solution combines the enhanced
capabilities of HARMAN OTA solution, with the vulnerability detection
solution of partner Cybellum.
“Car manufacturing is a highly complex process that involves many
third-party software vendors running firmware inside the vehicle, while
the OEM has little visibility into the source code and potential
vulnerabilities that lie within these components,” said Oren
Betzaleli, Senior Vice President, Software Platforms PBU at HARMAN.
“With the cybersecurity add-on to our Remote Vehicle Updating Service,
OEMs will now be able to address these component-level vulnerabilities
throughout the supply chain, ensuring more comprehensive security across
entire fleets.”
The new Automotive Cybersecurity add-on to HARMAN Remote Vehicle
Updating Service (OTA) provides the following capabilities to manage
vulnerabilities in the automotive software supply chain:
-
Automated scanning of binaries directly from the OTA system before
update campaigns are activated.
-
An up-to-date security score to help OEMs identify the risk level in
deploying specific vehicle software components.
-
Continuous monitoring of deployed binaries and identification and
alerting of zero-day vulnerabilities utilizing Cybellum solution.
-
A full impact analysis at the binary level to assess the level of an
OEM's fleet exposure.
-
Seamless integration with partner Cybellum vulnerability detection
solution.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and
solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide,
including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise
automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.
With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®,
Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles,
musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the
world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped
with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power
billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated
and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile.
HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the
Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
ABOUT CYBELLUM
Cybellum Technologies LTD, an automotive cybersecurity company, helps
car manufacturers and other automotive stakeholders to manage the
security of all the automotive components received via the supply chain,
and monitor their risk throughout their entire lifecycle. Giving a full
visibility into the supply chain, detection of vulnerabilities, control
over risk, and continues monitoring which enables meeting compliance and
enforcing organizational security policies.
Cybellum’s solution is deployed in a variety of OEMs and Tier-1s across
3 continents.
To learn more, visit www.cybellum.com or
contact info@cybellum.com
