HARMAN : Pioneers In-Vehicle Communication Solutions for the Voice-enabled Age

HARMAN
International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.,
Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and
enterprise markets, today announced its Premium Communication solutions,
a first-of-its-kind modular offering designed to elevate today’s
in-vehicle communication environment. Leveraging the world’s leading
microphone, voice processing and noise cancelling technologies, Premium
Communications enable clear, frustration-free conversations for all
occupants within a vehicle -- with each other, and with digital voice
assistants and external call recipients.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005277/en/
“With the rise in regular use of voice-enabled devices coupled with
consumers’ always-on connected lifestyle, communicating clearly on the
go, particularly in your car, is more important than ever before. As a
result, in-vehicle communication is evolving to be a critical component
of the overall passenger experience,” said Michael Mauser, President,
Lifestyle Audio for HARMAN. “HARMAN’s new Premium Communications
leverages the latest advancements in smart audio to personalize the
sonic environment and improve all communication occurring in vehicles –
whether it’s with a voice assistant, someone on the other end of a phone
call, or between passengers. At HARMAN, we’re focused on innovating
smart, scalable and seamless solutions that provide the personalization
consumers today crave, and Premium Communications is no exception.”
Built on AudioworX, HARMAN’s proprietary, open-framework development
platform, Premium Communications components are modular and scalable
across vehicle segments. Together, these technologies address the
challenges of the evolving vehicle interior and help OEMs better
capitalize on integrations with voice assistants, while fulfilling
consumer demand for elevated communication experiences.
Features include:
In-Car Communication (ICC): Clear, safe 2-way communication amongst
vehicle occupants – seamlessly, for every drive
ICC combines microphones, voice processing and in-vehicle audio signal
processing to create an ideal environment for conversation within the
car cabin, enhancing the sounds you want to hear, and reducing those you
don’t. An ‘always on’ adaptive feature, ICC automatically level-sets
according to music volume or road noise for clear, 2-way conversations
amongst passengers on any drive – front to back and back to front.
HARMAN’s In-Car Communication allows the driver to communicate directly
with passengers in the back seats without needing to turn around or take
their eyes off the road. Alternatively, second and third row passengers
can now communicate easily with the first row – eliminating the need for
them to raise their voice or strain forward in their seats, allowing all
occupants to easily converse with one another.
ClearChat with Far-End Noise Cancellation: New levels of clarity for
voice calls and voice commands
ClearChat combines world-leading beamforming microphones, echo
cancellation, and noise reduction algorithms to remove unwanted cabin
noise -- including air conditioning, road noise or rear seat passengers
-- for listeners on the receiving end of a call. Beamforming is a signal
processing technique that employs direct signals at particular angles to
ensure spatial selectivity. As a result, sonic clutter is reduced and
voice clarity is dramatically improved for stress-free communication
with personal voice assistants and call recipients.
Personal Communication Zones: A more enjoyable, personalized in-car
experience
In Harman’s top of the line communication offering, ClearChat technology
extends beyond the driver for multi-passenger use, unlocking Personal
Communication Zones. Personal Communication Zones gives every occupant
the freedom to simultaneously interact with their voice assistant of
choice or have a phone call with confidence that call recipients won’t
hear the music or entertainment from others in the vehicle.
Multi VPA Capability: Freedom to use any voice assistant
Through one seamlessly integrated platform, HARMAN’s Premium
Communications are compatible with all available virtual personal
assistant (VPA) services in the market.
Premium Communications will be demonstrated at the HARMAN Showcase at
CES 2019.
HARMAN at CES 2019
Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2019 for demonstrations of the
company’s full portfolio of connected car and lifestyle audio systems
enabling a connected life. The HARMAN experience showcase is located at
the Hard Rock Hotel. Follow HARMAN online during CES 2019:
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and
solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide,
including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise
automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things.
With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®,
Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles,
musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the
world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped
with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power
billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated
and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile.
HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the
Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
© 2019 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights
reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are
trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered
in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG
Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries.
Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without
notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005277/en/