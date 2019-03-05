HARMAN Remote Vehicle Updating Service (OTA) Expands to Include HD Map Updates for Connected Vehicles

HARMAN
, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on
connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets,
today announced a new product – Smart Delta for Maps for connected
vehicles. This new product will allow car manufacturers to push new HD
Maps updates in greater frequency, so drivers can benefit from
up-to-date information, such as available parking spots or recent road
works in near real-time.
The new resource-efficient product, which is part of the company’s
industry leading Over-The-Air (OTA) solution, resolves major challenges
Smart Delta for Maps face currently - limited size updates, and
difficulties in updating over intermittent LTE or Wi-Fi Coverage.
HARMAN’s new solution can reduce the size of a map update to as low as
2.5% of the original size of the full map image in a failsafe and secure
manner. HARMAN has re-engineered the update process, which typically
take days, to occur near real-time with this new product.
“The maps we use on our smartphones today are suitable for consumers who
can understand simple navigation instructions. However, as we move to
Level 3 or 4 semi-autonomous vehicles, the need to make decisions on the
road, will increase and will require more detailed and accurate maps.
HARMAN’s new Smart Delta for Maps for Connected vehicles, will allow
OEMs and map providers to dramatically reduce the size of map updates
using this technology, and by extension reduce the cost, transfer and
amount of storage required on the vehicle,” said Oren Betzaleli,
Senior Vice President, Software Platforms, Connected Services, HARMAN.
Maps can take upwards of 8 to 20GBs of data. HARMAN’s new Smart Delta
for Maps can seamlessly integrate with a map provider’s OTA service,
allowing the OEM to leverage this new technology and continuously keep
their customers’ Navigation System up-to-date. Irrespective of the
frequency of the map update releases and location, Smart Delta
technology enables automotive OEMs and map companies to provide
up-to-date map content across fleets and to multiple individual
customers regardless of the OTA solution they use.
HARMAN Remote Vehicle Updating Service (OTA) with the new Smart Delta
for Maps product are designed to provide a reliable and superior user
experience through the following features:
-
New, built-in Smart Delta technology
-
Support of various maps based on Navigation Data Standard (NDS)
-
Advance connected urban driving with efficient Point of Interest (PoI)
updates
-
Update only new data within the layer(s) of a map
ABOUT HARMAN IGNITE
HARMAN Ignite is an end-to-end cloud platform that supports various use
cases by providing connectivity, application enablement, analytics and
managed services capabilities. It allows automakers, dealers, suppliers
and services providers to easily introduce, deploy, manage, personalize
and monetize innovative cloud applications. With HARMAN Ignite 3.0 OEMs
and automakers can create immersive driving experiences by infusing the
best of connected life – a vehicle centric-marketplace, an
automotive-based virtual assistant, enhanced navigation and more – into
onboard infotainment systems. As a result, manufacturers are equipped
with a seamless and secure way to introduce new revenue-generating
services to customers, while consumers can enjoy a more connected
experience behind the wheel.
