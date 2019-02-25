HARMAN Showcases The Next Evolution of Connected Solutions at MWC 2019

HARMAN Connected Services will demonstrate industry-first innovations that combine advanced technologies like AI, 5G and IoT with exquisite design - driving a new standard in connected experiences

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, will showcase the next evolution in digital experiences at MWC 2019. As connected technologies become increasingly scalable and in-demand, HARMAN Connected Services works with enterprises across the world to help conceive of, design, and build cloud-based services and IoT solutions that deliver exceptional digital experiences.

While the accessibility of connected technologies like 5G, IoT, Augmented Reality, OTA and AI is increasing rapidly, so is the customer expectation that these digital experiences will be seamless, effective and beautiful. To meet this demand for exceptional digital solutions, HARMAN leverages its deep expertise in hardware and connected services, its own in-house design agency Huemen, and a growing network of partners like AWS, Microsoft, Sercomm and Google to approach hardware and software design cohesively - thereby creating a more seamless end product.

By operating at this intersection of product design and software development, HARMAN Connected Services creates contemporary and innovative connected technologies that enable organizations across the world to deliver next-generation digital experiences to their customers.

“Delivering brilliant connected experiences is how organizations will thrive, compete and win in the next era of digital. Today, there is an abundance of technological resources - and the challenge now – is to bring these to life in a way that exceeds the consumer’s expectations, surprise and delight,” said Sandeep Kalra, senior vice president and general manager, HARMAN Connected Services. “At HARMAN, we bring alive collective experience – and not just the individual software or services – to ensure our solutions are cohesive, integrated and innovative.”

At MWC, HARMAN Connected Services will showcase some of its latest innovations, including:

Sprint TREBL with Magic Box: HARMAN Connected Services partnered with Sprint to develop the world’s first smart home small cell solution providing enhanced LTE coverage, integrated Alexa voice assistant and exceptional Harman Kardon sound quality. Sprint TREBL with Magic Box was nominated for a Global Award at MWC for its industry-leading innovation. HARMAN Connected Services supported the product design and software engineering, delivering a product that is stylish and modern, while offering the convenience of intuitive voice-guided support and a user-friendly app.

Reviver Auto : Reviver Auto is on a mission to connect DMVs and drivers with the state-of-the-art technologies. They have partnered with HARMAN Connected Services to develop Rplate, the world's first digital license plate.

: Reviver Auto is on a mission to connect DMVs and drivers with the state-of-the-art technologies. They have partnered with HARMAN Connected Services to develop Rplate, the world’s first digital license plate. ioTrust: ioTrust is an identity-based security solution that ensures business continuity and safety for manufacturing facilities. Developed by HARMAN and Entrust Datacard, ioTrust provides real-time visibility and management of endpoints through cryptographically enforced behaviors.

ioTrust is an identity-based security solution that ensures business continuity and safety for manufacturing facilities. Developed by HARMAN and Entrust Datacard, ioTrust provides real-time visibility and management of endpoints through cryptographically enforced behaviors. 5G-Powered Video Analytics : Using a drone-mounted camera linked to edge servers on a 5G network, HARMAN will demonstrate how this hi-speed technology provides hi-accuracy people management via real-time video surveillance and analytics.

: Using a drone-mounted camera linked to edge servers on a 5G network, HARMAN will demonstrate how this hi-speed technology provides hi-accuracy people management via real-time video surveillance and analytics. OTA For Internet of Medical Things: HARMAN has developed a remote, secure OTA Firmware update for the company’s devices, including their handheld exam kit, that complies with strict health regulations. These updates now mitigate any security problems and can scale to serve many downstream customers.

HARMAN at MWC 2019

The HARMAN booth is located in Hall 2, Stand 2L20. Attendees can receive technology demonstrations, speak with HARMAN experts and request more information for their unique business need.

For more information on HARMAN Connected Services, and the solutions featured at MWC, visit services.harman.com.

