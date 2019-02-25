HARMAN Showcases The Next Evolution of Connected Solutions at MWC 2019

HARMAN
International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.
Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and
enterprise markets, will showcase the next evolution in digital
experiences at MWC 2019. As connected technologies become increasingly
scalable and in-demand, HARMAN Connected Services works with enterprises
across the world to help conceive of, design, and build cloud-based
services and IoT solutions that deliver exceptional digital experiences.
While the accessibility of connected technologies like 5G, IoT,
Augmented Reality, OTA and AI is increasing rapidly, so is the customer
expectation that these digital experiences will be seamless, effective
and beautiful. To meet this demand for exceptional digital solutions,
HARMAN leverages its deep expertise in hardware and connected services,
its own in-house design agency Huemen, and a growing network of partners
like AWS, Microsoft, Sercomm and Google to approach hardware and
software design cohesively - thereby creating a more seamless end
product.
By operating at this intersection of product design and software
development, HARMAN Connected Services creates contemporary and
innovative connected technologies that enable organizations across the
world to deliver next-generation digital experiences to their customers.
“Delivering brilliant connected experiences is how organizations will
thrive, compete and win in the next era of digital. Today, there is an
abundance of technological resources - and the challenge now – is to
bring these to life in a way that exceeds the consumer’s expectations,
surprise and delight,” said Sandeep Kalra, senior vice president and
general manager, HARMAN Connected Services. “At HARMAN, we bring
alive collective experience – and not just the individual software or
services – to ensure our solutions are cohesive, integrated and
innovative.”
At MWC, HARMAN Connected Services will showcase some of its latest
innovations, including:
-
Sprint TREBL with Magic Box: HARMAN Connected Services
partnered with Sprint to develop the world’s first smart home small
cell solution providing enhanced LTE coverage, integrated Alexa voice
assistant and exceptional Harman Kardon sound quality. Sprint TREBL
with Magic Box was nominated for a Global Award at MWC for its
industry-leading innovation. HARMAN Connected Services supported the
product design and software engineering, delivering a product that is
stylish and modern, while offering the convenience of intuitive
voice-guided support and a user-friendly app.
-
Reviver Auto: Reviver Auto is on a mission to connect DMVs and
drivers with the state-of-the-art technologies. They have partnered
with HARMAN Connected Services to develop Rplate, the world’s first
digital license plate.
-
ioTrust: ioTrust is an identity-based security solution that
ensures business continuity and safety for manufacturing facilities.
Developed by HARMAN and Entrust Datacard, ioTrust provides real-time
visibility and management of endpoints through cryptographically
enforced behaviors.
-
5G-Powered Video Analytics: Using a drone-mounted camera linked
to edge servers on a 5G network, HARMAN will demonstrate how this
hi-speed technology provides hi-accuracy people management via
real-time video surveillance and analytics.
-
OTA For Internet of Medical Things: HARMAN has developed a
remote, secure OTA Firmware update for the company’s devices,
including their handheld exam kit, that complies with strict health
regulations. These updates now mitigate any security problems and can
scale to serve many downstream customers.
HARMAN at MWC 2019
The HARMAN booth is located in Hall 2, Stand 2L20. Attendees can receive
technology demonstrations, speak with HARMAN experts and request more
information for their unique business need.
For more information on HARMAN Connected Services, and the solutions
featured at MWC, visit services.harman.com.
