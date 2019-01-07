HARMAN Showcases Today's Ultimate In-Vehicle Experiences at CES 2019

CES 2019 - HARMAN
International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co.
Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and
enterprise markets, is showcasing at CES 2019 the vehicle’s role in
amplifying the connected life. By bringing together the company’s
expertise in connected car, audio and connected services technologies,
HARMAN is democratizing vehicle experiences through innovative
technology solutions that enable smarter interactions, improve safety
and security, and help automakers seamlessly scale offerings for all
vehicle segments.
“It wasn’t too long ago that a vehicle’s value was measured by its
mechanical performance and driving dynamics. With the emerging
popularity of shared mobility and in-vehicle technology however, value
is now being measured by experience-per-mile,” said Dinesh
Paliwal, HARMAN President and CEO. “With our CES 2019 technologies,
HARMAN is helping automakers provide more connected experiences in a
variety of segments that can be used today instead of years down the
road.”
Each newly enhanced offering is designed to work together, often managed
by a single HARMAN control unit, to help automakers pick and choose
technologies to provide greater connectivity within vehicles, and across
devices, allowing OEMs the ability to streamline their supply chain,
while improving product flexibility. This also helps expedite the
implementation of more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) across
model lineups.
Scalable Connected Car
Some of the most important in-vehicle technologies today are the
instrument cluster and infotainment display, but far too often these are
designed to function in a silo. For the consumer, this can make the
driving experience seem disjointed and lead to a feeling of information
overload. All of which, fosters a sense of discomfort and mistrust
around connected car technology.
To foster consumer trust, and help drivers embrace the highly connected
and autonomous vehicle experience, HARMAN has reimagined its Digital
Cockpit offerings while ensuring they are scalable for a range of
entry-level and premium luxury vehicles. In an economical application,
HARMAN’s Digital Cockpit simplifies vehicle display layouts to present
both critical and ancillary information in an intuitive and cohesive
layout. Capable of showing ADAS feature information, turn-by-turn
navigation, multi-media player information, feature menus and more, the
entry-level Digital Cockpit can also seamlessly integrate with a user’s
smartphone to bridge multiple personal assistants (such as Google, Alexa
and Samsung’s Bixby) while adding HARMAN-specific driver related skills
into all the clouds in an agnostic way.
For drivers seeking the ultimate in-vehicle experience for them and
their passengers right from the factory, HARMAN’s Premium Digital
Cockpit and Compute Platform with integrated modular hardware is an
end-to-end package that seamlessly integrates a vehicle’s cluster,
infotainment and safety features. Blending clear, vibrant QLED and OLED
display technologies for optimal color gamut regardless of the time of
day, the solution also features facial recognition for driver monitoring
using HARMAN’s Cabin Monitoring System – a suite of sensors to capture
first- and second-order biometric signals from a driver to create a
deeper human-machine relationship. Augmented reality for E-Mirror
surround view and contextual navigation, as well as cloud-stored profile
settings for personalized experiences are also featured in this fully
integrated IoT capable offering.
Both variants of HARMAN’s Digital Cockpit can work seamlessly with the
company’s suite of sensor technology – from Forward Facing Cameras to
LiDAR - designed to not only bring more ADAS-equipped vehicles to
market, but help drivers feel more comfortable with future-mobility
technology.
Personalized, Smart Audio for an Elevated Communications Experience
With voice commands emerging as the norm for managing in-car
experiences, clear in-vehicle communication is more important than ever
before. HARMAN’s new Premium Communication solutions leverage the latest
advancements in smart audio and acoustic signal processing to
personalize the sonic environment and provide clear, frustration-free
communication for all vehicle occupants – whether it’s with a voice
assistant, someone on the other end of a phone call, or with each other.
Built on AudioworX, HARMAN’s proprietary, open-network development
platform, Premium Communications is modular and scalable across vehicle
segments. Together, its technologies address the challenges of the
evolving vehicle interior and help OEMs better capitalize on
integrations with voice assistants, while fulfilling consumer demand for
better in-vehicle communication.
Premium Communications comprises:
-
In-Car Communication (ICC), providing clear, safe 2-way
communication amongst vehicle occupants –seamlessly, for every drive.
-
ClearChat with Far-End Noise Cancellation, bringing new levels
of clarity for phone voice calls and voice commands.
-
Personal Communication Zones, giving each occupant an
enjoyable, personalized in-car experience free from sonic clutter.
-
Multi Voice Personal Assistant Capability allowing occupants
the freedom to use the voice assistant of their choice.
Leveraging the world’s leading microphone, voice processing and noise
cancelling technologies, Premium Communications is a new way to go to
market, changing the standard for the in-vehicle experience across all
market and vehicle segments.
A Securely Connected Future
Ensuring all this connectivity functions securely is a primary
consideration. HARMAN’s Ignite Automotive Cloud platform works with both
entry-level and premium offerings to manage multiple in-vehicle
solutions, from vehicle diagnostics to cloud-based driver profiles, all
under one control unit that can be updated over-the-air by using HARMAN
Remote Vehicle Updating Service (OTA). This also enables connected ADAS
applications and features, as well as IoT functionality to provide
capabilities such as route alerts and guidance via calendar integration
and integration with home control systems such as SmartThings. HARMAN
SHIELD - a comprehensive intrusion detection and prevention solution
(IDPS) – functions as the car’s security system, capable of detecting,
managing, mitigating and responding to cyber-attacks on connected and
autonomous vehicles.
Keeping all of this technology updated and connected requires a robust
data transfer network, which is why HARMAN is working to equip more
vehicles with its 5G Telematics for vehicle to everything (V2X)
communications. Powered by HARMAN’s powerful conformal antenna
technology and capable of working in cars and motorcycles (via a
Bluetooth helmet), V2X allows for faster message exchanges for increased
roadway safety, and audible infrastructure and safety alerts.
HARMAN at CES 2019
