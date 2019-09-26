HARMAN and Spotify Collaborate to Usher In New Generation of Automotive Streaming Experience

Partnership brings advanced audio streaming services to HARMAN Ignite, an ecosystem of cloud platform partners

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced a new automotive partnership with Spotify. Together, HARMAN and Spotify will collaborate to create a pre-integrated implementation of the Spotify app into its HARMAN Ignite automotive cloud platform, further extending its ecosystem of application content partners. This collaboration also represents the next phase in Spotify’s long-term Samsung partnership, extending its consumer electronics relationship into the rapidly expanding automotive integration market.

Automotive manufacturers can leverage the HARMAN Ignite digital ecosystem for OEMs to enable drivers to download a Spotify app tailored to the in-car environment. Consumers with both Spotify and Spotify Premium accounts can access personalized audio services while keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spotify into HARMAN Ignite and offer a seamless way to bring Spotify directly into the vehicle,” said Sandip Ranjhan, SVP and General Manager, Connected Services, HARMAN. “Through this collaboration HARMAN Ignite will expand the intuitive in-vehicle experience.”

“We’re excited to work with HARMAN to make Spotify even more accessible to our customers in a way that is tuned to the driving experience and easy to use,” said Jonathan Tarlton, Automotive Business Development, Spotify. “It continues to be a priority for us to build relationships with world-class partners like HARMAN and ensure our service is available at home, in the car and everywhere in between.”

The partnership between HARMAN and Spotify offers automotive manufacturers a path for accessing the industry-leading streaming service through the HARMAN Ignite cloud platform. The scalable platform can be customized and added into the automaker’s development cycle, allowing manufacturers to benefit from faster go-to-market timelines and gain the ability to tailor in-vehicle offerings to meet specific customer needs.

Through the Spotify collaboration, drivers will experience premium connected features, including:

Personalized Content: Get personalized recommendations right from the app in the dashboard. Our Spotify app lets you quickly access a recently played song, view playlists in Your Library, or Browse from a variety of genres to discover new music, artists and your next favorite podcast.



Over the Air Updates: The Spotify experience and features that you have come to love and expect will be updated regularly, so your dashboard always looks (and sounds) fresh.



Automotive User Interface: Drivers can access their personal Spotify collection through a user interface that is tailored for the automotive context.

Along with supporting applications like Spotify, HARMAN Ignite features a variety of additional services - including voice assistant, social media-infused navigation, and near real-time mapping updates - that help OEMs deploy and manage applications and services that meet the safety, convenience, and entertainment needs of customers around the world.

For more information on HARMAN Ignite, visit car.harman.com/solutions/harman-ignite-cloud-platform. To learn more about Spotify, visit spotify.com.

