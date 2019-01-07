HARMAN :'s Mark Levinson Showcases New 5000 Series Integrated Amplifiers at CES 2019

HARMAN’s Mark Levinson is showcasing the first two models from the new
5000 series, the № 5805 and № 5802 integrated amplifiers at CES 2019.
The Mark Levinson 5000 series amplifiers deliver renowned Mark Levinson
luxury and fidelity at an exceptional value.
“The Nº5805 and Nº5802 were created to deliver all of the performance
and quality expected from Mark Levinson while implementing state of the
art features and efficiencies gained from decades of superlative audio
engineering and technological advancements,” said Jim Garrett, Senior
Director, Product Strategy & Planning, HARMAN Luxury Audio. "Proudly
designed, engineered and precision crafted in the USA, the 5000 series
looks great, sounds amazing, and is re-defining performance
expectations."
The foundation of the Nº 5805 is its patent-pending, fully discrete,
direct-coupled, dual-monaural line-level preamp circuitry. A unique
single gain stage mated to a digitally controlled resistor network for
volume adjustment maintains maximum signal integrity and widest possible
bandwidth. Each of its three stereo line level inputs—one balanced XLR
and two single-ended, using custom Mark Levinson RCA connectors—has its
own individual high-reliability signal switching relays. Like the 500
series components, the Main Drive headphone output employs a preamp
output stage specifically designed with the current and power capacity
to drive headphones directly, in Pure Class A, without a separate
headphone amp. The № 5805 also includes newly designed MM/MC phono stage
with front panel selectable gain levels and infrasonic filters, and rear
panel capacitive and resistive loading settings.
Building upon this superb analog platform, the Nº 5805 adds equally
outstanding digital audio capability through the Mark Levinson
Precision- Link II™ DAC. The latest generation ESS Sabre 32-bit D/A
converter with jitter elimination circuitry and a fully balanced,
discrete current-to-voltage converter form the heart of the digital
audio processing stage. Four digital audio inputs are provided: one
coaxial and two optical S/PDIF, and one asynchronous USB for playback of
high resolution PCM (up to 192kHz/32 bits) and DSD (up to DSD 5.6)
files. A powerful XMOS USB audio processor also decodes and renders
MQA-encoded files.
The № 5802 is an all-digital integrated amplifier featuring the same
Precision- Link II™ DAC expanded to six digital audio inputs: One AES,
two coaxial and two optical S/PDIF, and one asynchronous USB for
playback of high resolution PCM (up to 192kHz/32 bits) and DSD (up to
DSD 5.6) files. The Nº 5802 includes MQA (Master Quality Authenticated)
technology, which enables play back of MQA audio files and streams. A
Bluetooth receiver equipped with AptXHD enables the highest quality
Bluetooth playback available.
Both amplifiers feature fully discrete, direct-coupled, class AB
amplifier channels powered from an oversized (500+ VA) toroidal
transformer with individual secondary windings for the left and right
channels. The voltage gain stage employs a topology directly descended
from the acclaimed Nº 534 amplifier, which is mated to an output stage
comprising two high-speed driver transistors operating in class A and
six 260V, 15A output transistors. Two Thermal-Trak devices in a unique
configuration guarantee stable output bias regardless of load or
temperature. Four 10,000-microfarad capacitors per channel, located
directly on the output stage circuit board, easily provide enough
current for a conservative 125W/channel at 8 ohms, 250W/channel at 4
ohms, and stable operation down to 2 ohms.
Robust materials, lavish finishes and bold geometry are hallmark
attributes of Mark Levinson designs. Both amplifiers use one-inch thick,
bead-blasted, black-anodized, solid aluminum front panels, machined and
contoured to flow seamlessly into the sleek glass display, which itself
is recessed into a bead-blasted, clear-anodized aluminum bezel.
The iconic hourglass knobs are machined with a gently curved profile
softly transitioning into a rounded front, beat-blasted and clear
anodized, with feet to match. With debossed top cover vents,
screen-printed logo and legends behind the glass panel, and machined
aluminum buttons, no detail has been overlooked. A specially designed
5000 Series aluminum IR remote control is included with both models.
System integration and communication ports on the 5000 series models
include Ethernet, USB, RS-232, IR input, and 12V trigger input and
output. A newly designed, solid aluminum IR remote is included with the
Nº 5805. Finally, an internal webpage allows setup, import and export of
configurations, and software updates using a PC and standard web
browser. In addition, drivers will be available for major third-party
control systems.
The Nº5805 and Nº5802 will be available in first quarter 2019 at MSRPs
of $8,500 and $7,000 respectively.
For more information please visit marklevinson.com.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com)
designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers,
consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems,
audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services
supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®,
Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®,
HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues
where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on
the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems.
Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that
are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and
home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000
people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN
became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
