HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT : TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS ON NOV 8, 2018

HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS ON
NOVEMBER 8, 2018
NEW YORK, October 17, 2018 - Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)announced today that it will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018 before market open on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT that morning.
The conference call will feature remarks by Joseph A Jolson, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard P. Buckanavage, Managing Director - Head of Business Development and, William E. Alvarez, Jr., the company's Chief Financial Officer. To participate, dial (888) 566-6060 (domestic) or (973) 200-3100 (international). The conference identification number is 6581408.
About Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) provides customized financing solutions to privately held small and mid-sized companies in the U.S., generally targeting companies with annual revenues of less than $100 million and annual EBITDA of less than $15 million. The company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and, to a lesser extent, minority equity investments. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is externally managed and has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
Investor & Media Relations Contacts Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
Joseph A. Jolson
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (415) 835-8970jjolson@harvestcaps.com
William E. Alvarez, Jr. Chief Financial Officer (212) 906-3589balvarez@harvestcaps.com
2
Disclaimer
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 20:32:02 UTC