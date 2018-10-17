HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT : TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS ON NOV 8, 2018

HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS ON

NOVEMBER 8, 2018

NEW YORK, October 17, 2018 - Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)announced today that it will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018 before market open on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT that morning.

The conference call will feature remarks by Joseph A Jolson, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard P. Buckanavage, Managing Director - Head of Business Development and, William E. Alvarez, Jr., the company's Chief Financial Officer. To participate, dial (888) 566-6060 (domestic) or (973) 200-3100 (international). The conference identification number is 6581408.

About Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) provides customized financing solutions to privately held small and mid-sized companies in the U.S., generally targeting companies with annual revenues of less than $100 million and annual EBITDA of less than $15 million. The company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and, to a lesser extent, minority equity investments. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is externally managed and has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Investor & Media Relations Contacts Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Joseph A. Jolson

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (415) 835-8970jjolson@harvestcaps.com

William E. Alvarez, Jr. Chief Financial Officer (212) 906-3589balvarez@harvestcaps.com

