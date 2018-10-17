Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT : TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS ON NOV 8, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS ON

NOVEMBER 8, 2018

NEW YORK, October 17, 2018 - Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)announced today that it will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018 before market open on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT that morning.

The conference call will feature remarks by Joseph A Jolson, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard P. Buckanavage, Managing Director - Head of Business Development and, William E. Alvarez, Jr., the company's Chief Financial Officer. To participate, dial (888) 566-6060 (domestic) or (973) 200-3100 (international). The conference identification number is 6581408.

About Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) provides customized financing solutions to privately held small and mid-sized companies in the U.S., generally targeting companies with annual revenues of less than $100 million and annual EBITDA of less than $15 million. The company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and, to a lesser extent, minority equity investments. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is externally managed and has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Investor & Media Relations Contacts Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Joseph A. Jolson

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (415) 835-8970jjolson@harvestcaps.com

William E. Alvarez, Jr. Chief Financial Officer (212) 906-3589balvarez@harvestcaps.com

2

Disclaimer

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 20:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18pITT : Enidine to Highlight Comprehensive Shock and Vibration Solutions at PACK EXPO International
PU
11:18pCROWN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:18pSOLIDERE A : shares surge on Cabinet hope
AQ
11:18pOLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:18pBNP PARIBAS : Sept banques se mobilisent pour transformer le domaine du trade finance
PU
11:18pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : October 17, 2018 GRANITE REIT DECLARES OCTOBER 2018 DISTRIBUTION
PU
11:18pMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pSKY : Ad-Tech Firm DataXu Hires Bank to Explore Possible Sale
DJ
11:17pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : posts net profit of Rs 9516cr in Q2
AQ
11:16pGROWLIFE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
3ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
4AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.