Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HASBRO CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hasbro, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HAS), if they purchased the Company’s shares between April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island.

Get Help

Hasbro investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-hasbro-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Hasbro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 23, 2017, the Company disclosed disappointing 3Q2017 financial results including that U.S. and Canada operations were negatively impacted by the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy, contributing to a 5% decline in operating profit to $217.3 million, or 21.9% of net revenues, compared to $228 million in 2016.  Further, the Company’s CFO advised that challenges in the U.K. and Brazil would likely continue through the year with sales increasing only 4% to 7% from the fourth quarter a year ago.

On this news, the price of Hasbro stock plummeted. 

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05aHindustan Aeronautics Limited staff union says no, but Rahul Gandhi to go ahead with meet today
AQ
06:05aSTATE-OWNED AIRCRAFT MAKER MARGINALISED : Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees
AQ
06:04aEXXON MOBIL : A Carbon Tax Is A Good Idea, But...
AQ
05:00aDUKE ENERGY : provides information about power restoration for Florida customers impacted by Hurricane Michael
PR
04:51aPHILIP MORRIS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc. - PM
BU
04:51aCAMPBELL SOUP CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB
GL
04:51aNEVRO CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO
GL
04:51aHASBRO CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS
GL
04:51aALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL
GL
04:51aNAVIENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Navient Corporation – NAVI
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
2FAT BRANDS INC : Rosen Law Reminds FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action ..
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Tech Executives Spar Over Homeless Measure
4AHF Applauds Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) for Letter Asking U.S. Surgeon General to Take ‘Immediate Actio..
5NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC : NIGERIAN BREWERIES : Maltina Raises Hope of Teachers, Rewards Excellence

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.