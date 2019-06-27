Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HATCHspaces® Continues to Grow Its Life Science-focused Real Estate Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 11:16am EDT

HATCHspaces®, a Los Angeles-based real estate development and investment company, recently closed on the acquisition of 1312-1314 Westwood Boulevard in the Westwood submarket of Los Angeles. The 11,480 sf Class B office building was owned by the Pick Family Trust, a longtime Los Angeles property owner.

Occupied primarily as medical office, the building benefits from close proximity to UCLA's main campus, as well as Google's recently announced lease of 580,000 sf at Westside Pavilion. The courtyard-style, two-story property will undergo cosmetic and systems upgrades and be repositioned as creative office focused primarily on the life sciences, with suites starting at 400 sf.

HATCHspaces® Principal Allan Glass says, "Westwood has been a focus due to demand from Westside life science users, especially those emerging from UCLA's Magnify incubator at the California Nanosystems Institute."

Adds HATCHspaces® Principal Howard Kozloff, "This new acquisition, which we're calling HATCHx @ Westwood, expands our platform as we continue to grow around key Los Angeles-region bioscience anchors."

Founded in 2018, HATCHspaces® focuses on creating purpose-built life sciences facilities for companies emerging from incubator networks. With properties in various regional submarkets, HATCHspaces'® mission is "to deliver the Los Angeles bioscience community state-of-the-art lab facilities at varying scales, allowing the region to retain early stage bioscience and biotechnology start-ups emerging from research environments."


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aNORWEGIAN ENERGY : Update re closing of the acquisition of Shell's DUC assets
AQ
11:29aMORNEAU SHEPELL : Nova Scotia proposes new funding framework for defined benefit pension plans
AQ
11:28aNATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
RE
11:28aGENERAL MOLY, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:26aGLENCORE : At least 36 killed in collapse at Glencore mine in Congo
RE
11:26aAMPHION INNOVATIONS : Update 2018 Annual report and accounts
PU
11:26aVEEKO INTERNATIONAL : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2019 (in PDF)
PU
11:26aGAZPROM NEFT' : Neft develops its fuel-supply terminals network
PU
11:26aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Professional presents the latest innovations in Ducato, the best motorhome bas...
PU
11:26aSTELCO : Announces Completion of its Batch Anneal Production Facility and Entrance to the Fully Processed Cold-Rolled Sheet Market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About