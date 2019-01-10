Log in
HAVAS : APPOINTS CHRIS HIRST TO CEO, HAVAS CREATIVE GLOBAL NETWORK

01/10/2019 | 06:54pm EST

UK Chief Executive Chris Hirst has been appointed CEO for the Havas Creative global network. His appointment is effective immediately. Most recently, Chris Hirst was CEO, Havas Europe and CEO, Havas Group UK. In his expanded global role, he will lead the 8,500 talents that make up the Havas Creative network across the world and further develop its agencies' creative reputation and operations.

Chris Hirst joined Havas in 2015 from Grey Group where he was CEO of the company's UK operations. He has since spearheaded the restructuring of Havas Europe, as well as the transformation of the Group's UK business. Under his leadership, 10 Havas agencies in the UK have been successfully integrated under a single P&L and relocated to new headquarters at King's Cross in London.

'Havas UK has become one of the most exciting and dynamic groups in the UK. In 2018, Havas was among the top new business performers in the market. Chris is a transformative, world-class leader, who brings invaluable expertise that elevates our creative agencies and operations. His acumen will bring immense value to our clients and employees, not just in Europe but around the globe,' said Yannick Bolloré, Chairman & CEO Havas Group.

Yannick Bolloré continued: 'Creativity is not only at the heart of everything that we do at Havas, it is also the common denominator of all the assets within the Vivendi family. Ideas and talent will always fuel our Group, and Chris will bring his knowledge to the broader global network.'

Chris will work in tandem with Peter Mears, CEO Havas Media Group, and Donna Murphy, CEO Havas Health & You, to continue strengthening and developing Havas Group's global Village model and integration within Vivendi.

Moreover, as BETC, founded by Mercedes Erra and Remi Babinet, is experiencing a huge momentum from a business and creative reputation standpoint, the group has decided to create another global network alongside Havas Creative and support its development to build a new opportunity for clients and talents. BETC and Chris will work closely, and they will together define how to best leverage the combined creative power of our group.

'This is a fantastic time to be at Havas, and I'm thrilled at the opportunity to work with the teams around the world during such a defining stage of our development. Peter, Donna, and I will work closely to integrate our Havas Village model even further and deliver on our unique position in the market: being the most meaningful company for our clients and for our people,' Chris Hirst said.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries. Havas Group is committed to being the world's best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Based on a client-centric model across media and creative, Havas Group is the most integrated company in its sector. We operate with three business units (creative, media and healthcare & wellness) within our Havas Villages all over the world where teams share the same premises, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients.

#ToBetterTogether

Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com

Disclaimer

Havas SA published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 23:53:02 UTC
