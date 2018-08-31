HAVEN Grant Helps Coast Guard Veteran with Home Repairs

Retired Petty Officer Second Class Jared Bishop remembers his early days
in the Coast Guard clearly. It was the summer of 2001 and Mr. Bishop,
then 20 years old, was eager to start his technical training in
electronics.
“Then 9/11 happened,” explained Mr. Bishop, now 37. “My training was
postponed, but I eventually got what felt like two years of training in
a six-month period.”
Part of Mr. Bishop’s job in the Coast Guard was to protect U.S. natural
resources, which is what he did while stationed in Kodiak, Alaska, early
in his 12-year career. As part of the law enforcement team in Alaska, he
was entrusted with protecting the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, which
connects the oil fields of Prudhoe Bay in northern Alaska with the
harbor at Valdez, approximately 800 miles to the south.
Several years later, in 2013, Mr. Bishop was medically retired from the
Coast Guard after sustaining two traumatic brain injuries in the same
month while stationed in Hawaii. The injuries caused him to experience
seizures, preventing him from working. His wife, Naleen, is his
full-time caretaker.
The Bishops get by on Mr. Bishop’s retirement pay from the Coast Guard,
as well as Social Security. The two-bedroom home they share with their
14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter started to fall into disrepair,
showing signs of electrical and plumbing issues.
“The sink was leaking, our bathtub was cracked and had a hole in it and
the ceiling fan was about to fall out of the ceiling,” said Mr. Bishop.
A $7,262.50 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) grant provided by
the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and ARVEST Bank
provided the funding to repair the electrical and plumbing issues in Mr.
Bishop’s home.
Virgil Miller, group Community Reinvestment Act director of ARVEST Bank,
said helping veterans through the HAVEN is very important to the bank’s
mission.
“When you help a veteran through this program, it is very special,” said
Mr. Miller. “The HAVEN grant is a small token to thank Mr. Bishop for
the sacrifices he has made to keep us safe and secure and for his
service.”
Kate Porter, rehab program manager at Crawford-Sebastian Community
Development Council (CSCDC), helped Mr. Bishop with the application
process. Mr. Bishop originally reached out to the organization to help
weatherize his home. Upon further inspection, Ms. Porter realized he was
a perfect candidate for a HAVEN grant.
“I absolutely love programs like HAVEN,” said Ms. Porter. “To be able to
help someone create a better living environment for themselves and their
family is such a great feeling.”
HAVEN is a unique grant program offered by FHLB Dallas through its
member institutions, such as ARVEST Bank, that reaches out to veterans
and active-duty service members who have been disabled in the line of
duty since September 11, 2001. It provides grants up to $7,500 to
support necessary home modifications. To qualify, veterans must also
meet income eligibility requirements.
Mr. Bishop said that without the grant, he would have had to do patch
work himself over the course of a few years.
“We honestly have no idea what we would have done without the grant,”
said Mr. Bishop. “This grant could not have come at a more crucial time
– it brought my wife and me to tears when we found out we got it.”
Bruce Hatton, FHLB Dallas vice president and Affordable Housing Program
manager, said HAVEN is an example of how FHLB Dallas and its members,
such as ARVEST Bank, partner together to provide local communities with
services often not available at nonmember banks.
“Of FHLB Dallas’ Community Investment programs, HAVEN is unique because
it applies only to those who have served our country in the military,”
said Mr. Hatton. “Partnering with ARVEST Bank to award this grant is an
honor and we look forward to many more years of partnership.”
This year, FHLB Dallas has made available through members $75,000 in
HAVEN grant funds. The program launched in 2011 with $250,000 set aside
for the program.
About Arvest
Arvest Bank, named by Forbes magazine as one of “America’s Best Large
Employers” for 2017, operates more than 250 bank branches in Arkansas,
Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 15 locally managed
banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve
customers in more than 120 communities, with extended weekday banking
hours at many locations. Arvest also provides a wide range of banking
services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards,
mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender
and Member FDIC.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $75.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing
competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.
