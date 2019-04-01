HC Surgical Specialists : Entry into Exclusive Appointment with AIA Singapore Pte. Ltd. Download PDF | Download PDF

HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Registration No. 201533429G

ENTRY INTO EXCLUSIVE APPOINTMENT WITH

AIA SINGAPORE PRIVATE LIMITED

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that it has today, been appointed exclusively by AIA Singapore Private Limited ("AIA") to provide high quality and cost efficient health services for certain of their eligible insured clients with effect from 1 April 2019 (the "Appointment").

The Group and AIA has agreed on the principal terms of the Appointment including fees to be paid to the Company for the health services for which it will be providing to AIA's insured clients who are eligible. The other terms and conditions of the Appointment are in the process of being finalised and a definitive agreement will be entered into thereafter. The Group will proceed with the launch of this arrangement together with AIA on 1 April 2019 with the definitive agreement expected to be executed shortly after. The Company will make an update announcement on the salient terms of the Appointment upon entry into the definitive agreement. Further details on the Appointment can be found in a press release which is separately announced today.

Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. was appointed by the Company as a corporate finance advisor for the purposes of the Appointment.

The Appointment is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the Group for the current financial year ending 31 May 2019.

Save for their interests in the Company, none of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Agreement.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Heah Sieu Min

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

1 April 2019