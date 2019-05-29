HC Surgical Specialists : Entry into Exclusive Appointment with AIA Singapore Pte. Ltd. Download PDF

Log in
HC Surgical Specialists : Entry into Exclusive Appointment with AIA Singapore Pte. Ltd.

05/29/2019 | 07:04am EDT

HC SURGICAL SPECIALISTS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Registration No. 201533429G

ENTRY INTO EXCLUSIVE APPOINTMENT WITH

AIA SINGAPORE PRIVATE LIMITED

Capitalised terms used herein shall, unless otherwise defined, have the definitions ascribed to them in the Company's announcement and press release dated 1 April 2019.

Further to the announcement and press release dated 1 April 2019, the Board of Directors of HC Surgical Specialists Limited ("Company") is pleased to announce that the exclusive agreement ("Agreement") with AIA Singapore Private Limited ("AIA") has been signed today. The Agreement is valid for an initial term of 3 years with effect from 1 April 2019. Save as disclosed, there are no other changes to the salient terms of the Appointment.

The Agreement is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated earnings per share or net tangible assets per share of the Group for the current financial year ending 31 May 2019.

Save for their interests in the Company, none of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Agreement.

By Order of the Board

Dr. Heah Sieu Min

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

29 May 2019

About HC Surgical Specialists Limited

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (the "Company") was incorporated on 1 September 2015 in Singapore and listed on Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 3 November 2016. The Company and its subsidiaries are a medical services group primarily engaged in the provision of endoscopic procedures, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, and general surgery services with a focus on colorectal procedures across a network of 16 clinics located throughout Singapore.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor") in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Ling Yuet Shan, Manager, Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and Email: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

HC Surgical Specialists Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 11:03:04 UTC
