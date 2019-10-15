HC3, Formerly High Cotton, Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

William Mills Agency, an independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been selected by HC3 for public relations services. The company is a leading provider of outsourced customer communication solutions for the financial services, healthcare, insurance and utility industries.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 has delivered document and communication solutions for more than half a century to clients across a variety of industries, most recently specializing in financial services. WMA will assist HC3 with branding efforts, provide traditional public relations services including creating new content and increasing social media presence.

HC3 chose to partner with WMA prior to its recent company rebranding relying on WMA’s strategic advice on how to communicate the company changes effectively to clients and the media. As part of the rebranding, WMA helped HC3 develop a comprehensive rebrand plan, a new logo and new company messaging in line with the company’s evolution into a data-driven company with a core business focus on financial institutions.

“Our ability to understand data from varying client systems and to generate the appropriate communication with the proper delivery are unique characteristics that set us apart from our competitors,” said Tori Vancura-Rutland, chief growth officer, HC3. “We recognized the need to work with a like-minded, highly skilled public relations firm such as William Mills Agency that understands the intricacies of the financial industry.”

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 is a data-driven tech company delivering customer communications for financial service companies. By managing complex data generated from multiple client systems, HC3 helps financial service companies communicate with their customers in meaningful ways. HC3 offers solutions for statement and notice redesign, intelligent marketing campaigns, and seamless delivery of both print and digital communications. Through these solutions, HC3 empowers financial service companies to give their customers a fully customizable document experience. For more information, call (205) 838-2345 or visit www.HC3.io.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is a public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology, insurance, healthcare, and retail technology industries. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services, and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

