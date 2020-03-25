HCB Financial : Community Support Loan

Highpoint Community Bank is offering a personal loan for those whose employment or business has been affected by COVID-19 Features:

No interest, no payments for 4 months

0% APR* for the first 4 months, then a fixed rate of 5.25% APR* for the remainder of the term up to 60 months total

Loan amounts up to $2,500 with terms up to 36 months

Loan amounts $2,501 to $5,000 with terms up to 60 months

No processing fee

Borrower(s) must have a qualifying event: laid off or reduced hours

Previous income prior to layoffs or reduction in hours will be considered

Apply online at www.highpointcommunitybank.com

* Annual percentage rate. Payment example: a $2,500 loan with a 32 month term at 5.25% APR

will have 32 monthly payments of $83.89. A $5,000 loan with a 56 month term at 5.25% APR

would have 56 monthly payments of $100.86. With 0% fee, the APR is the same as the offering rates: 0% for 4 months and 5.25% APR for the remaining term. Subject to credit review and approval.