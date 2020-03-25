HCB Financial : Community Support Loan

Highpoint Community Bank is offering a personal loan for those whose employment or business has been affected by COVID-19 Features:
-
No interest, no payments for 4 months
-
0% APR* for the first 4 months, then a fixed rate of 5.25% APR* for the remainder of the term up to 60 months total
-
Loan amounts up to $2,500 with terms up to 36 months
-
Loan amounts $2,501 to $5,000 with terms up to 60 months
-
No processing fee
-
Borrower(s) must have a qualifying event: laid off or reduced hours
-
Previous income prior to layoffs or reduction in hours will be considered
-
Apply online at www.highpointcommunitybank.com
* Annual percentage rate. Payment example: a $2,500 loan with a 32 month term at 5.25% APR
will have 32 monthly payments of $83.89. A $5,000 loan with a 56 month term at 5.25% APR
would have 56 monthly payments of $100.86. With 0% fee, the APR is the same as the offering rates: 0% for 4 months and 5.25% APR for the remaining term. Subject to credit review and approval.
Disclaimer
HCB Financial Corp. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 18:42:06 UTC