HCB Financial : Earns Highest 5-Star Superior Safety Rating!

Posted on February 4, 2019

5-Star Highpoint Community Bank:

Relationship Banking at its Best

December 2018: Coral Gables, Florida, BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation's Premier Bank Rating Firm, is pleased to announce that Highpoint Community Bank, Hastings, Michigan has once again been awarded its highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability. Earning a 5 -Star rating indicates this bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. Earning and maintaining this top rating for 37 consecutive quarters, makes its status indisputable as one of the strongest banks in the nation.

'Highpoint Community Bank's ability to excel and consistently deliver a stellar financial performance, is a true testament to its values and dedication,' remarks Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. 'Through an unwavering commitment to its customers and personal relationships, Highpoint Community Bank has distinguished itself as one of the strongest banks in the nation.'

Established in 1886, Highpoint Community Bank has been building relationships and providing personalized solutions for its customers for 1 32 years. Today it operates through seven conveniently located offices in Bellevue, Caledonia, Hastings, Marshall, Middleville, Nashville and Wayland and can also be found online at highpointcommunitybank.com .

Highpoint Community Bank: 'Your Hometown Bank Since 1886.'

Member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

BAUERFINANCIAL, Inc., Coral Gables, Florida, the nation's leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm, has been reporting on and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating. Star-ratings are all available for free at bauerfinancial.com .

