Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HCB Financial : Earns Highest 5-Star Superior Safety Rating!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 10:54pm EST
News & Announcements

Posted on February 4, 2019

5-Star Highpoint Community Bank:
Relationship Banking at its Best

December 2018: Coral Gables, Florida, BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation's Premier Bank Rating Firm, is pleased to announce that Highpoint Community Bank, Hastings, Michigan has once again been awarded its highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability. Earning a 5 -Star rating indicates this bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. Earning and maintaining this top rating for 37 consecutive quarters, makes its status indisputable as one of the strongest banks in the nation.

'Highpoint Community Bank's ability to excel and consistently deliver a stellar financial performance, is a true testament to its values and dedication,' remarks Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. 'Through an unwavering commitment to its customers and personal relationships, Highpoint Community Bank has distinguished itself as one of the strongest banks in the nation.'

Established in 1886, Highpoint Community Bank has been building relationships and providing personalized solutions for its customers for 1 32 years. Today it operates through seven conveniently located offices in Bellevue, Caledonia, Hastings, Marshall, Middleville, Nashville and Wayland and can also be found online at highpointcommunitybank.com.

Highpoint Community Bank: 'Your Hometown Bank Since 1886.'
Member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

BAUERFINANCIAL, Inc., Coral Gables, Florida, the nation's leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm, has been reporting on and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating. Star-ratings are all available for free at bauerfinancial.com.

###

BAUERFINANCIAL, INC. P.O. Box 143520, Coral Gables, FL 33114.

Disclaimer

HCB Financial Corp. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 03:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54pORACLE : Retailers Turn to Latest Oracle Demand Forecasting Service to Optimize Inventory
PU
11:49pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type ABS-15G/A
PU
11:49pSUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES : 「Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital starts Proton Therapy(Introduction of Fast Scanning Layer Switching technology) 」
PU
11:49pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Kalgoorlie Operations Site Visit Presentation
PU
11:49pANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING REVISION OF DIVIDEND FORECAST FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2018 [PDF : 93.2 kb]
PU
11:49pITOCHU : Organizational Changes (PDF 78KB)
PU
11:44pVOCUS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG
PU
11:44pCVS HEALTH : Amended Current report filing
PU
11:44pAT&T : Banners to Backpacks
PU
11:44pHEXCEL : Joins Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering Association
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2VERITAS PHARMA INC : VERITAS PHARMA : to Proceed with Share Consolidation
3BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
4NAVITAS LIMITED : NAVITAS : FY19 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : T-Mobile pledges three-year price clampdown if merger is approved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.