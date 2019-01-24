HCB Financial : Highpoint Community Bank Offers Relief During Government Shutdown

News & Announcements

Posted on January 24, 2019

Mark A. Kolanowski, President and CEO, announced that Highpoint Community Bank will offer various relief solutions to customers who are federal employees and affected by the recent partial government shutdown.

'Our role as a community bank is to provide solutions to meet the financial needs of our customers and the communities we serve. Government employees are likely to be struggling with the prolonged government shutdown and we want to do what we can to help lighten their financial burden' said Mr. Kolanowski.

Effective immediately, Highpoint Community Bank will offer these options to customers who are federal employees and affected by the partial government shutdown:

Skip a payment on eligible personal loans

Modify loan terms on eligible personal loans

Waive fees on new short term personal loans

Courtesy waived overdraft fees on request

Waive early withdrawal penalties on CDs

Financial wellness review

Customers who are federal employees and affected by this partial shutdown may call the bank at 1-888-422-2280 or visit any Highpoint Community Bank branch.

