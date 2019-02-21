HCC Embedded : Launches First Reusable Software Element Developed “Out of Context” for Safety-Critical Systems

HCC SafeTCPIP is an industry-first, off-the-shelf network stack for
integration with automotive systems that require a high safety-integrity
level
HCC Embedded (HCC), experts in high-quality software components for
deeply embedded systems, is setting a new bar for the industry with its
Safety Elements out of Context (SEooC) approach to developing reusable
software components that can be integrated with systems engineered to
meet stringent requirements for safety, quality, and portability. HCC
has created the processes and environment to build reusable SEooCs and
today introduced its first Element: the HCC SafeTCPIP network stack
for use in automotive systems. Future releases will map the standard
ISO26262 V-model process to other safety-critical standards such as in
aerospace, industrial, and medical device markets.
“Safety standards promote the reuse of proven software elements;
however, reusing software in a safety context introduces complex
challenges, such as how to do full lifecycle maintenance on essentially
off-the-shelf components,” said HCC Embedded CEO Dave Hughes. “HCC has
invested extensive time and effort into packaging a SEooC process for
deeply embedded software components and we’ve built the full lifecycle
to be a manageable part of our customers’ safety development.”
SEooC: Proven Approach to Reusing Embedded Software in
Safety-Critical Automotive Systems
Originating in ISO 26262-10,
SEooC is defined as a method for using software or hardware components
in a vehicle that were not originally designed for that specific
project. A software SEooC is developed to a safety standard, in this
case ISO 26262, which means that it is developed with all the processes
of a full software safety lifecycle and within the design constraints of
a safety system. The software components are developed “out of context”
to provide a specific function with no awareness of how the component
will be used in the target system. The “Element” indicates that this is
a unit or module with a specific range of functionality; “safety”
indicates that this module is specifically developed in the context of a
set of safety requirements. HCC is the first embedded software module
vendor to use the SEooC approach to build commercial software Elements,
beginning with its SafeTCPIP product.
SafeTCPIP: Commercial TCP/IPv4 Network Stack Developed to ISO 26262
ASIL B Standard
Automotive software developers may require a
TCP/IP stack to be integrated into a safety product to guarantee the
quality of the networking or to allow it to be used in a safety
environment for a supporting, non-safety-critical role such as
diagnostics. The defacto network standard for connected cars and
in-vehicle safety systems is TCP/IP, but commercially available products
are rarely developed to meet safety standards, are only partially
certified, or are tightly integrated to a single vendor’s development
system and RTOS.
HCC’s SafeTCPIP is a complete TCP/IPv4 network stack developed to the
ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) B standard. HCC’s
SafeTCPIP Element fills a critical market need by giving automotive OEMs
and suppliers an off-the-shelf solution that has been independently
designed to satisfy TCP/IP networking requirements. The reusability of
the TCP/IP stack contributes to long-term stability and reduces
development costs.
Critical to the success of this approach, HCC’s SafeTCPIP Element is
developed to full ISO 26262 Section 6 processes for integration with
automotive systems that require a high safety-integrity level and is
supported by an independent software lifecycle for maintenance. The
exact verified product that is integrated can be maintained and modified
to safety standards independent of any other project that integrates
SafeTCPIP. Because it is developed as a SEooC, the Element can be
integrated with the company’s other safety development lifecycle.
About HCC Embedded
HCC Embedded develops deeply embedded
software components “out of context,” which ensures that they can be
used as core elements of any system, including those engineered to meet
stringent requirements for safety, quality, and portability. Built on a
foundation of quality, HCC has a product portfolio of more than 250
embedded components, with deep competencies in reliable flash
management, fail-safe file systems, and IPv4/6 networking stacks with
associated security protocols, as well as a comprehensive suite of USB
host and function software. Since 2002, HCC has supplied these embedded
software components to over 2,000 companies globally in a wide range of
industries including industrial, medical, and automotive.
