Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HCL Releases Unica V12.0: Announcing the New, Cloud Native Unica Platform – Precision Marketing at Scale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:05am EDT

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced version 12.0, to be generally available in April 2020. the largest and most comprehensive update to the Unica platform ever. Features include:

  • #UNICAisBACK - This is the most comprehensive upgrade to Unica yet – with over 200 enhancements, 25 new features, 90+ native reports, 500+ REST APIs, and a new UI/UX.
  • Improved Experience - Modern, intuitive user experience; Manage offers and content across all channels with Centralized Offer Manager; Get performance insights in real-time.
  • Cloud Native - Deploy in minutes, upgrade in hours. Support on-prem, cloud, or hybrid environments – with Cloud Native capabilities like Docker and Kubernetes, a rich set of micro-services, and open source support (no WAS, DB2, Cognos dependency).

“Unica is back and better than ever,” said Darren Oberst, CVP and Head of HCL Software. “This latest Unica version demonstrates to our current and future customers that HCL is committed to continually delivering the capabilities and support that they need to offer value to their customers and businesses, and this is just the beginning.”

For more information on Unica, please join our upcoming webinar outlining the latest capabilities in the Unica platform on April 3rd. Event registration is available here.

Visit: www.Unica.com

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. Under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended December 31, 2019, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US$ 9.7 billion and its 149,000 ideapreneurs operate out of 45 countries. For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

Forward–looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aADVANZ PHARMA : Update on covid-19 virus
AQ
08:24aPROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of $43.7 Million Private Placement
AQ
08:24aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
08:22aGLOBALDATA : Vocus partners with Zoom as demand for remote working soars due to Covid-19, says GlobalData
PU
08:22aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
08:22aENDRA LIFE SCIENCES : Provides Update on FDA Regulatory Timeline
PU
08:22aSAP : How the VistaVu Customer Success Team Creates Great Customer Experiences
PU
08:22aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Press release on notice of call of Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020
PU
08:22aJA Solar offer customers high-quality solar modules with Mono PERC MBB Cells adopting Ga-doped Silicon Wafers
PR
08:21aAIR FRANCE KLM : working with government to help repatriate French, European travelers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group