HCL Technologies : Launches the ADvantage Experience Platform for a Data-Driven, AI-Enabled, Omnichannel Customer Experience

Adobe Summit 2019 –HCL
Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, today announced the
launch of the HCL ADvantage Experience. This platform works with Adobe
Experience Cloud to enable companies to create, personalize, and measure
the customer experience through various touchpoints in a customer’s
journey. The HCL ADvantage Experience provides marketers with digital
stores and libraries for quick launches, as well as the ability to
integrate data from disparate legacy marketing systems.
Using the HCL ADvantage Experience, an overall 50 to 60 percent
accelerated time-to-market for marketing campaigns can be expected. The
advantages are inclusive of a 20 to 30 percent reduction in
implementation costs on account of a pre-built and reusable component
library with more than 250 components; up to 20 percent faster
time-to-market based on an integrated DevOps framework tailored for
Adobe Experience Manager; up to 30 percent faster code development with
automated code generation; and up to 30 percent faster and more
cost-efficient migration from legacy platforms. The HCL platform also
enables quick onboarding and smoother agency collaboration, while
standardizing processes around marketing activation.
“Customer experience transformation is critical for modern digital
enterprises and having successfully led many such engagements, our
digital approach helps global organizations craft a winning experience
for all stakeholders,” said Anand Birje, Corporate Vice President and
Head – Digital & Analytics at HCL Technologies. “Our ADvantage
Experience platform provides an innovative solution for clients on their
digital journey to deliver an omnichannel, data-driven experience
through scaled marketing initiatives by leveraging Adobe Experience
Cloud.”
HCL’s ADvantage Experience platform is an omnichannel ecosystem that
provides a conversational, data-driven, and contextual ability for
marketers, adding the agility and speed required for implementing
changes due to evolving trends. It offers a one-stop tool for all users
of Adobe Experience Cloud—including marketers, campaign managers, social
media marketers, or customer service teams—to not only save on
implementation costs and bring about faster time-to-market but going
beyond in helping deliver an end-to-end winning customer experience.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps
global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through
Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 44 countries and
has consolidated revenues of US$8.4 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st
December, 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of
services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1
encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications,
Infrastructure, BPO, and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM
Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them
'lean' and 'agile.' Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and
outcome-oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT
WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services, and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive
business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy
is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build
products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of
integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to
provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals,
including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media,
Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil
& Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics, and
Government. With 132,328 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL
focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships
Beyond the Contract.' For more information, please visit http://www.hcltech.com
About Adobe Experience Cloud
Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe
Experience Cloud, the industry’s only end-to-end solution for experience
creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy
enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe
Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and
compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all
while accelerating business growth. Industry analysts have named Adobe a
leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any
other technology company.
