HCPLive :® Adds the Obesity Medicine Association to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

07/06/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

The American Journal of Managed Care® is also partnering with the association to improve the lives of patients affected by obesity

HCPLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing physicians with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them provide the best patient care, and the American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal keeping industry leaders on the forefront of health policy, announces that the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) is now part of their Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) programs.

“Obesity affects millions of people in the United States and leads to many other diseases and health complications that can be detrimental to the wellness of patients,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of HCPLive® and AJMC®. “We are proud to begin our partnership with the Obesity Medicine Association and support them in helping patients achieve their health and weight goals.”

OMA is the largest organization of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other health care providers working to improve the lives of patients affected by obesity. OMA members are clinical experts in obesity medicine and use a comprehensive, scientific and individualized approach when treating obesity. The association equips members with resources to help them deliver evidence-based obesity treatments and provide optimal patient care.

"We're excited to partner with HCPLive® to share content that will provide meaningful insight into the practice of obesity medicine. By sharing our knowledge and expertise as it relates to a variety of important medical conversations, we hope to demonstrate the importance of continued education of obesity medicine throughout the healthcare field," added Craig Primack, MD, FACP, FAAP, FOMA, president of OMA.

The HCPLive® and AJMC® SAP programs are building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, HCPLive® and AJMC® will work with OMA to share exclusive information and improve patient outcomes.

For more information about the HCPLive® SAP program, click here.

For more information about the AJMC® SAP program, click here.

For more information about OMA, click here.

About HCPLive®

HCPLive® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insights and analysis from physician contributors and other resources. HCPLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
