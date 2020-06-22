HCPLive :® Releases Feature Series on the Rise of Telemedicine During COVID-19

Seven-part series features results and resources from State of the Physician survey

HCPLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing physicians with up-to-date, specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them provide the best patient care, has launched a seven-part online feature series titled, “Sudden Future: The Rise of Telemedicine During COVID-19.”

“Over the course of the past several months, physicians have quickly adapted and transitioned into telemedicine visits to reflect the current environment,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of HCPLive®. “This series highlights how big an impact the pandemic has had on telemedicine and how it will affect the future of medicine.”

The series showcases how the coronavirus pandemic has influenced the implementation of telehealth practices — tools physicians now must rely on — and what the future of technology will look like in both pandemic response and medicine overall. The series features perspectives from dozens of health care leaders and organizations, including the American Telemedicine Association, the American College of Physicians, Intermountain Healthcare, Saint Louis University School of Medicine and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Sudden Future” includes results from the MJH Life Sciences™ 2020 State of the Physician online survey, which queried healthcare providers on their status, practices and thoughts on the current state of health care due to COVID-19. Some of the survey insights are:

Of 1,300-plus health care provider respondents, 76% said they are concerned about the logistics of ensuring a safe environment for patients when reopening their practice after the pandemic lockdown.

Another 35% said they will continue to use telemedicine.

Health care providers also reported a greater use of teleconference apps, including Zoom and Skype, than health-system patient portals or email to connect with patients since the pandemic’s start.

To view the series, click here.

About HCPLive®

HCPLive® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date, specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insights and analysis from physician contributors and other resources. HCPLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005600/en/