Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HCPLive :® Releases Feature Series on the Rise of Telemedicine During COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

Seven-part series features results and resources from State of the Physician survey

HCPLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing physicians with up-to-date, specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them provide the best patient care, has launched a seven-part online feature series titled, “Sudden Future: The Rise of Telemedicine During COVID-19.”

“Over the course of the past several months, physicians have quickly adapted and transitioned into telemedicine visits to reflect the current environment,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of HCPLive®. “This series highlights how big an impact the pandemic has had on telemedicine and how it will affect the future of medicine.”

The series showcases how the coronavirus pandemic has influenced the implementation of telehealth practices — tools physicians now must rely on — and what the future of technology will look like in both pandemic response and medicine overall. The series features perspectives from dozens of health care leaders and organizations, including the American Telemedicine Association, the American College of Physicians, Intermountain Healthcare, Saint Louis University School of Medicine and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Sudden Future” includes results from the MJH Life Sciences™ 2020 State of the Physician online survey, which queried healthcare providers on their status, practices and thoughts on the current state of health care due to COVID-19. Some of the survey insights are:

  • Of 1,300-plus health care provider respondents, 76% said they are concerned about the logistics of ensuring a safe environment for patients when reopening their practice after the pandemic lockdown.
  • Another 35% said they will continue to use telemedicine.
  • Health care providers also reported a greater use of teleconference apps, including Zoom and Skype, than health-system patient portals or email to connect with patients since the pandemic’s start.

To view the series, click here.

About HCPLive®

HCPLive® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date, specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insights and analysis from physician contributors and other resources. HCPLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pCitius Pharmaceuticals to Deliver Virtual Presentation at the Life Sciences Investor Forum
PR
01:17pZEN ECOSYSTEMS : & Ferguson HVAC Announce Partnership – Commercial Building Energy Management Applications
BU
01:16pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Sales of EVs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:16pAerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 600th Boost Motor and Divert and Attitude Control System for THAAD
GL
01:16pCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : Free Streaming Network Crackle Plus Announces up to 200 Hours of New Original and Exclusive Programming at 2020 NewFronts
BU
01:15pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Business leaders expect protracted recovery and a changing business landscape
AQ
01:10pSales Territory Mapping Helped an Implantable Medical Device Manufacturer to Increase Sales Potential by 2.1X – A FREE Resource by Quantzig
BU
01:08pPREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - PREV
AQ
01:07pMspark Announces John Ward as Vice President of National Sales
GL
01:06pPREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : SCHALTBAU : increases existing syndicated loan facility by EUR 60 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group