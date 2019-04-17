Log in
HCSG CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

04/17/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) of the May 21, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the pending securities class action.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Healthcare Services Group securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/HCSG

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

HCSG@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by strategically rounding up the Company’s earnings per share (“EPS”) metric for over a decade.

On March 4, 2019, Defendants announced the SEC has been investigating the Company’s EPS rounding and reporting practices since November 2017.

This news drove the price of Healthcare Services Group shares sharply lower that day to close at $32.78.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether Defendants improperly rounded up the Company’s reported EPS and, if so, the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Healthcare Services Group should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email HCSG@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
