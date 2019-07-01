HCSS : to Give Away $50,000 in Scholarships for the 2019 Construction Intern Awards

HCSS to award 14 weekly scholarships from July to August leading up to the $10,000 Intern of the Year grand prize

Construction industry software developer HCSS is launching its fifth-annual Construction Intern Awards scholarship program for college students in construction-related fields. The company will award $50,000 for 18 total scholarships, including a grand prize winner and three finalists, as well as 14 individual weekly online contest winners.

The $10,000 grand prize Intern of the Year scholarship and three $4,000 Finalist scholarship winners will be announced in November. Student interns can earn up to one weekly scholarship and still be eligible to receive the grand prize Intern of the Year scholarship.

“We started the Construction Intern Awards four years ago as a way to highlight some of the best and brightest students that will be joining us in the industry, while showcasing the organizations that are giving these interns challenging work assignments and putting them on some incredible projects,” says Steve McGough, President & CFO of HCSS. “It’s construction that gives us our modern way of life and we want to encourage this next generation of workers as they look toward construction for a rewarding and meaningful career.”

Program Details

Construction Intern Awards scholarship program participants must have been enrolled in a college, university, or trade school for the 2018-2019 school year and completed a construction-related internship lasting at least two months during the school year or summer of 2019. Participants who are currently working their summer internships are eligible to enter the weekly scholarship contests. Online registration starts July 9 at www.constructioninternawards.com, where interns can apply for the weekly and grand prize scholarships.

Registration for the grand prize Intern of the Year competition is open from July 9 through September 30. Student interns enter by answering five essay questions and including photos and videos to help tell their story. Eight semi-finalists, selected by the internal HCSS judging committee, will be forwarded to a voting panel of prestigious construction industry experts. The panel will select three interns to receive the $4,000 Finalist scholarships and the $10,000 grand prize Intern of the Year recipient.

The first weekly scholarship contest begins on July 9, and each weekly contest is comprised of different entry topics. Interns must submit a photo with a 50- to 150-word caption that responds to the week’s topic. Each week there will be two $2,000 scholarship winners, one awarded for the entry with the most online votes and one for the entry with the highest score from the judges. The winners will be announced the Monday of the week following each competition’s closing.

This year’s judging panel will include executives from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), Associated General Contractors (AGC), the Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP), Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), American Contractors Insurance Group (ACIG), the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA), the American Council for Construction Education (ACCE), and HCSS. The final panel will be announced at the contest’s opening.

Critical Scholarship Program Dates/Deadlines:

July 9 – online registration opens at www.constructioninternawards.com

July 9 – first weekly scholarship contest and grand prize Intern of the Year scholarship entries open at 11 a.m. CDT

scholarship entries open at 11 a.m. CDT August 26 – last weekly scholarship contest and grand prize Intern of the Year scholarship entries close at 11 p.m. CDT

scholarship entries close at 11 p.m. CDT October 16 – eight grand prize semifinalists announced and sent to prestigious judge panel

November 18 – the three Finalists and Grand prize Intern of the Year scholarship winners announced

About HCSS

With a suite of software products that includes construction estimating, field entry, dispatching, equipment maintenance, telematics, fuel management and safety, HCSS provides the construction industry with innovative software solutions and fully-managed, Cloud hosting options that help construction companies work faster, smarter and more efficiently. Since 1986, HCSS products have delivered value for more than 45,000 construction professionals, including 24 of the Top 25 ENR Contractors. HCSS delivers world-class customer service with professional implementation, and 24/7 instant support, 365 days a year.

