HDBank Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock : recognised as the Business with the Best M&A Strategy of the Decade (2009-2018)

At the 10th Vietnam M&A Forum hosted by Vietnam Investment Review and AVM Vietnam in 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, HDBank has been honoured with two awards, including 'Business with the Best M&A Strategy of the Decade (2009-2018)' and 'Outstanding IPO in 2017-2018'.

Moreover, HDBank was the only representative of the banking industry selected by the Professional Committee for the 'Business with the Best M&A Strategy of the Decade (2009-2018)' category.

The Committee held HDBank highly for the positive outcome of two M&A deals concluded in 2013, including the merger with DaiABank and the acquisition of SGVF (France), which is the predecessor of the existent HD Saison.

At the time of these deals, the merger with DaiABank and the acquisition of SGVF were highly rated amongst banking and financial specialists for their implementation and subsequent potentials. The merger with DaiABank was a major milestone of the restructuring process of the banking industry owing to its smooth implementation on the back of the unanimous agreement and trust from shareholders, management, staff, customers and partners from both banks. After the merger, the Bank's operation stabilised shortly and averaged an annual growth of 30% between 2013-2017 with non-performing loan ratio limited at sector-low. In the last five years, although numerous mergers have been observed in the banking industry, few can match the success of HDBank merger.

With the acquisition of SGVF, HDBank shocked the market for being the first domestic financial institution to successfully buy out a 100% foreign-owned company. In 2013, SGVF were facing many difficulties despite comprehensive investment from Société Générale (France) because of its lack of knowledge on the local market and its limited fund. However, with its robust financial strength, exceptional managerial abilities, thorough knowledge of the local market, and its business acumen proven by its partnership with Credit Saison (Japan), HDBank has propelled a minor financial company to the top 3 consumer financing companies in Vietnam. Between 2013-2017, HD Saison total assets grew nine times. It currently possesses the largest network with nearly 13,000 points of sales across 63 provinces and cities, serving nearly five million customers. HDBank also holds the largest share in motorbike loan and is highly regarded by customers and partners for its high service quality. It was voted in 'Top 50 Excellent Businesses in Vietnam' in 2016 and 2017 by Vietnam Report and VietnamNet. 'Top 500 Largest Businesses in Vietnam' in 2016 and 2017, 'Trusted Brand' in 2016, etc.

An M&A strategy foreshadowed by unique vision and backed by effective implementation has been the trademark of HDBank in the view of banking and financial specialists. Having confirmed it as the right passage to become the leading retailing and SME bank, HDBank is planning its merger with PG Bank. This motion was passed with the highest consensus from both banks' shareholders on 21 April 2018 and received support from the State Bank of Vietnam and other authorities. Being planned for an imminent conclusion, this merger is expected to further boost its strategy for its retailing banking, the growth and perfection of its customer ecosystem, and the expansion of its network to 365 branches at the end of 2018. This is the Bank's platform to maintain high and continuous growth in the future. Moreover, this merger will boost the Bank's availability for foreign ownership, bring positive effects to its share price and add more practical returns for its shareholders, customers and partners.

Apart from the 'Business with the Best M&A Strategy of the Decade (2009-2018)' award, HDBank also won the 'Outstanding IPO in 2017-2018' award after raising $300 million through its IPO in late 2017. It was indeed the second largest IPO in the banking industry, behind that of Vietcombank. After eight months' listing on Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, HDB shares always piqued the interests of investors with large daily volume, including the net buying volume from foreign investors. Currently, foreign ownership of the Bank has risen from 21.5% on its first day of listing to more than 27%. The average liquidity of HDB are always amongst the top of the market.

As of 31 June 2018, HDBank total assets amounted to more than VND 191,000 billion with over VND 16,500 billion in equity. The Bank also maintained rapid growth with profit before tax at a record-high VND 2,063 billion, equivalent to a year-over-year increase of 134%. Non-performing loan ratio was kept at a sector-low 0.9%.