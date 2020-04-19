HDFC Bank 4Q Net Rose 16% Thank Partly To Wholesale Business

By Kosaku Narioka



HDFC Bank Ltd. said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 16% from the year before as increased earnings from wholesale banking offset a weaker retail business and loss provisioning for the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for the January-March quarter rose to 72.80 billion Indian rupees ($950.8 million) from INR63.01 billion a year earlier, the Indian bank said Saturday. Operating profit rose 2.4% for wholesale banking but fell 16% for retail banking.

On a stand-alone basis, net profit was INR69.28 billion, missing an estimate of INR71.23 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

The bank said the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus negatively affected loan originations, product sales and collection efforts.

HDFC said its provisions and contingencies doubled to INR37.84 billion, including INR15.50 billion of credit reserves relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gross non-performing assets were 1.26% of gross advances as of March 31, down from 1.36% a year earlier.

Consolidated fourth-quarter revenue increased 15% to INR382.87 billion from INR332.60 billion a year earlier.

