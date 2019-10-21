HDFC Bank's 2Q Net Profit Rose 25%

By Kosaku Narioka



HDFC Bank Ltd.'s (500180.BY) second-quarter group net profit rose 25% on year as loan growth and a healthy interest margin helped drive revenue up to more than offset a rise in operating expenses.

The Indian banking and financial services major said Saturday that consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September was 66.38 billion rupees ($934.4 million) compared with INR53.22 billion.

HDFC's standalone net profit grew 27% to INR63.45 billion, just beating the mean estimate of INR62.30 billion provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as asset growth and a robust interest margin boosted net-interest income, while fees and commissions bolstered non-interest revenue.

Operating expenses climbed 18%.

Total advances rose 20%, driven by loan growth for both retail and whole sale clients, while total deposits increased 23%. Meanwhile, the bank's provisions and contingencies amounted to INR27.01 billion, up 48% from INR18.20 billion.

Profit after tax increased 9.8% at HDFC's retail-broking subsidiary and fell 14% at its non-deposit-taking financial services unit.

