HDI Honors Top Service and Support Professionals and Teams with 2019 Industry Awards

04/11/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today announced the winners of the 2019 HDI Industry Awards. Each year, HDI honors the individuals, teams and organizations that have enhanced the image of the technical service and support industry through exceptional leadership, vision, innovation, and achieving the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction. Award winners were announced today at the HDI Conference Party.

To view the full details on each HDI award, please visit: thinkhdi.com/events/awards.aspx

The Industry Award winners were evaluated through a meticulous selection process with more than 400 total submissions considered for eight award categories. Submissions were judged by panels comprised of service and support industry experts, tasked with selecting the industry's top team, manager, analyst, desktop support technician, local HDI chapter officer, and more.

“Each year, HDI receives submissions from an extremely talented and impressive group of individuals and organizations dedicated to elevating the technical service and support industry,” said Fancy Mills, Group Training and Content Director, HDI. “This year’s winners were selected from a highly competitive pool of industry leaders and should feel proud of their well-deserved win.”

The 2019 HDI Industry Award Winners:

Analyst of the Year*
Allison Sowden, CACI, HDI Capital Area

Desktop Support Technician of the Year*
Hanah Ali, Verizon Media, HDI Western & Central New York

Manager of the Year*
Robert Young, Baylor Scott & White Health

Local Chapter Officer of the Year
Monica Morrison, HDI Capital Area

Best Customer Experience
UDIT Service Center, University of Dayton

Best Service and Support Culture*
Campus Support, Infinite Campus

Best Use of Technology
Information Technology Services, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Team Excellence
Campus Support, Infinite Campus

Lifetime Achievement Award
Roy Atkinson

*Award sponsored by Robert Half Technology

For more information on each award recipient, please visit: hdiconference.com/conference/awards.aspx

SupportWorld Live 2020April 19-24, 2020, Las Vegas, NV
In 2020, HDI Conference & Expo gets a new name, SupportWorld Live. SupportWorld – HDI’s newsletter that has long been a key content engine for HDI’s conference – is the most respected content resource for professionals in the technical support and service management community. A trusted brand, it is the undisputed voice of the community and a go-to source for the most valuable job and industry specific information. The SupportWorld brand will now be extended to the name of our premier community event: HDI Conference & Expo. SupportWorld Live will continue to offer impactful sessions, hands-on trainings, and innovative research to address the professional development needs of the full continuum of service management and technical support practitioners (frontline through executive). For more information, please visit: www.supportworld.com

About HDI:
For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

About Robert Half Technology
With more than 100 locations in North America and Europe, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online hiring and job-search services at roberthalf.com/technology.

Heather Donner
HDIPR@ubm.com 
415-947-6109

© GlobeNewswire 2019
