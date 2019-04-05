Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HEALTHCARE SERVICES CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $500,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 21, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HCSG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Get Help

Healthcare Services investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-healthcare-services-group-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Healthcare Services and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding its EPS calculation and reporting practices, including the receipt of a subpoena in March 2018, and that because of these circumstances and its own internal review of the matter, it was unable to file its 2018 10-K report on time.

On this news, the price of Healthcare Services Group’s shares plummeted.

The case is Koch v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc., 19-cv-1227.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06pKENYA CUP : Play-offs final day of reckoning
AQ
10:57pLORRAINE COPPER : Securityholders Approve Arrangement
AQ
10:51pCONDUENT CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT
PR
10:51pWIRECARD AG 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
BU
10:51pTIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tivity Health, Inc. - TVTY
BU
10:51pSTAMPS.COM ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com, Inc. - STMP
BU
10:51pEVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Class Action Lawsuit Against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER
GL
10:51pHEALTHCARE SERVICES CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $500,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG
GL
10:51pINOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. - INGN
GL
10:51pDAVITA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of DaVita Inc. - DVA
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : cuts 737 MAX output in wake of two deadly crashes
2ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
3VISUALON : Raises the Bar with Pioneering New Features for its Streaming Media Player Solutions at NAB Show..
4BANCO DO BRASIL : Petrobras agrees to sell pipeline unit to Engie for $8.6 billion
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Halifax makes it happen with new TV advertisement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About