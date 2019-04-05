HEALTHCARE SERVICES CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $500,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG

NEW ORLEANS, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 21, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HCSG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.



Get Help

Healthcare Services investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-healthcare-services-group-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Healthcare Services and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding its EPS calculation and reporting practices, including the receipt of a subpoena in March 2018, and that because of these circumstances and its own internal review of the matter, it was unable to file its 2018 10-K report on time.

On this news, the price of Healthcare Services Group’s shares plummeted.

The case is Koch v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc., 19-cv-1227.

About ClaimsFiler

