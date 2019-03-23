Log in
HEALTHCARE SERVICES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. - HCSG

03/23/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 21, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HCSG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Healthcare Services and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hcsg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 21, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Healthcare Services and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed an ongoing investigation by the SEC regarding its EPS calculation and reporting practices, including the receipt of a subpoena in March 2018, and that because of these circumstances and its own internal review of the matter, it was unable to file its 2018 10-K report on time.

On this news, the price of Healthcare Services Group’s shares plummeted.

The case is Koch v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc., 19-cv-1227.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
