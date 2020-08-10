Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HEBT FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Investors of Important August 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action – HEBT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:37am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) between April 24, 2020 and June 3, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 10, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Hebron investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Hebron class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1868.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) many of Hebron’s acquisitions, including Beijing Hengpu and Nami Holding (Cayman) Co., Ltd., involved undisclosed related parties; (2) Hebron’s disclosure controls regarding related party transactions were ineffective; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Hebron’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 10, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1868.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aThe first larger scale production campaign of Aptahem's lead candidate Apta-1 is now ready to start
AQ
10:52aAs Companies Recast Themselves in Pandemic Economy, How Likely Are They to Ensure Good Behavior and Conduct?
GL
10:51aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:51aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Completes Onboarding Of More Than 50 Luxury, All-Inclusive AMResorts® Offerings
PR
10:50aJSC HALYK BANK : 1H & 2Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
10:49aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:49aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for the Continuation of the Term of BoD
PU
10:49aVILLAGE BANK & TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:49aAT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Easton, Conn. to Support Public Safety
PU
10:49aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : to take over Painted Pony Energy in $461-million deal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Konzernergebnis nach Steuern im 1. Halbjahr durch Covid-19-..
4BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
5COPPER : Copper recovers as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group