HEC Paris Launches Bespoke Business Program for the Post-Covid 19 World

07/01/2020 | 07:25am EDT

HEC Paris Business School has just launched the program “Rebooting your business for a new normal.” Designed to help companies tackle post Covid-19 challenges, this new course puts businesses back in the driving seat as the world enters what many are calling “the new normal”.

This is the first time HEC Paris pre-designs a custom program which can be adapted to each company’s specific circumstances and needs. The program delivers all the benefits of an open program – one with a pre-existing structure and content – with all the flexibility of a custom learning solution that can be tailored to individual companies’ objectives and preferences.

The program is a comprehensive learning experience for companies grappling with the three pressing issues of the Covid-19 crisis: extreme uncertainty, a deepening economic crisis, and the “new workplace” as remote working becomes more of a norm.

According to Executive Director, Nicolas Lemoine: “The content, delivery and structure of this program is completely flexible. Businesses can create courses targeting everyone from senior managers to rising stars. They also have the freedom to decide if they prefer a concentrated or a slower approach, or if delivery should be in-person, online or through blended learning.”

The program is structured in four modules: the first focusing on understanding the megatrends that are currently re-shaping our world like teleworking or the advance of localism in production and consumption. The second module provides managers with practical tools to operate in this environment addressing issues such as complex problem-solving and reimagining value creation. The third looks at innovation encouraging participants to identify new business models. The final module focuses on leadership looking at aspects such as building trust in a world where managers can be physically separated from their colleagues.

https://www.hec.edu/en/executive-education/rebooting-your-business-new-normal/

About HEC Paris:

Specializing in education and research in management sciences, HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of academic programs for the leaders of tomorrow: the Grande Ecole program, Specialized Masters and MSc, Summer School programs, the MBA, Executive MBA and TRIUM Global Executive MBA programs, the Ph.D. program and a wide range of programs for executives and managers.

Founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HEC Paris has a full‐time faculty of 140 professors, 4,500 students and 8,000 managers in executive education programs every year.


© Business Wire 2020
