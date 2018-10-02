HEED : Raises $35 Million to Build AI Platform Connecting Mobile Fans to the Best Moments in Sports

SoftBank Group International is Lead Investor

Financing accelerates HEED’s vision to use Artificial Intelligence and Internet-of-Things technologies to reveal the emotional and physical realities of sports events and transform the mobile fan experience

HEED, a revolutionary new AI platform that illuminates the invisible insights behind key moments from live events, today announced a $35 million funding round led by SoftBank Group International. The investment will bolster HEED’s expansion as it partners with sports clubs and leagues around the world to create deeper connections with mobile fans.

HEED, co-founded by AGT International and Endeavor, uses AI to identify a game’s most exciting moments and IoT-based data analytics to generate groundbreaking exclusive new insights and automatically deliver them in near real-time to fans’ mobile devices. Beyond analyzing the physical elements of a sporting event, HEED goes even deeper to unlock the emotional and behavioral realities of live sports events.This investment represents a major milestone for HEED, as it extends the development of its platform to create exciting new experiences connecting fans to the best moments in soccer, MMA, basketball and other sports categories.

“Technology has evolved tremendously in interpreting the physical world. HEED is harnessing this to create a new sports fan experience. This was the driving force behind our vision – to create a platform that uses AI and IoT to deliver the best and exclusive sports moments in near real time,” said HEED co-founder and owner of AGT International Mati Kochavi. “HEED is leading this transformation, and we’re excited to bring on SoftBank as a strategic partner.”

"At HEED, we see a world in which live events become global digital experiences, spectators become participants, and stats become stories,” said HEED CEO Danna Rabin. “The platform we’ve built provides league and team partners with an innovative way to grow their fanbases across different geographies, demographics and sports categories and engage with them in a different way. This investment is an exciting step forward for us as we transform the future of sports for our partners and their global fans.”

“By leveraging AI and IoT, HEED has developed a unique platform that is changing the way fans watch and interact with sports,” said Alok Sama, President and CFO of SoftBank Group International. “HEED is taking a traditionally static experience and providing fans with deeper insights into the physical and emotional aspects of the sporting event by gathering and analyzing large, complex data in real time. We are excited to partner with Mati and the team as they continue developing and enhancing this revolutionary technology.”

About HEED

HEED is a new consumer platform that is transforming the sports and entertainment experience. Using IoT analytics and AI, HEED delivers real-time stories, unique insights and a new way to visualize and engage with live events. Heed was co-founded by AGT International and Endeavor and is headquartered in New York City with offices in London and Herzliya, Israel.

HEED LinkedIn

