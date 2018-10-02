HEED : Raises $35 Million to Build AI Platform Connecting Mobile Fans to the Best Moments in Sports

HEED, a revolutionary new AI platform that illuminates the invisible
insights behind key moments from live events, today announced a $35
million funding round led by SoftBank Group International. The
investment will bolster HEED’s expansion as it partners with sports
clubs and leagues around the world to create deeper connections with
mobile fans.
HEED, co-founded by AGT International and Endeavor, uses AI to identify
a game’s most exciting moments and IoT-based data analytics to generate
groundbreaking exclusive new insights and automatically deliver them in
near real-time to fans’ mobile devices. Beyond analyzing the physical
elements of a sporting event, HEED goes even deeper to unlock the
emotional and behavioral realities of live sports events.This investment
represents a major milestone for HEED, as it extends the development of
its platform to create exciting new experiences connecting fans to the
best moments in soccer, MMA, basketball and other sports categories.
“Technology has evolved tremendously in interpreting the physical world.
HEED is harnessing this to create a new sports fan experience. This was
the driving force behind our vision – to create a platform that uses AI
and IoT to deliver the best and exclusive sports moments in near real
time,” said HEED co-founder and owner of AGT International Mati Kochavi.
“HEED is leading this transformation, and we’re excited to bring on
SoftBank as a strategic partner.”
"At HEED, we see a world in which live events become global digital
experiences, spectators become participants, and stats become stories,”
said HEED CEO Danna Rabin. “The platform we’ve built provides league and
team partners with an innovative way to grow their fanbases across
different geographies, demographics and sports categories and engage
with them in a different way. This investment is an exciting step
forward for us as we transform the future of sports for our partners and
their global fans.”
“By leveraging AI and IoT, HEED has developed a unique platform that is
changing the way fans watch and interact with sports,” said Alok Sama,
President and CFO of SoftBank Group International. “HEED is taking a
traditionally static experience and providing fans with deeper insights
into the physical and emotional aspects of the sporting event by
gathering and analyzing large, complex data in real time. We are excited
to partner with Mati and the team as they continue developing and
enhancing this revolutionary technology.”
About HEED
HEED is a new consumer platform that is transforming the sports and
entertainment experience. Using IoT analytics and AI, HEED delivers
real-time stories, unique insights and a new way to visualize and engage
with live events. Heed was co-founded by AGT International and Endeavor
and is headquartered in New York City with offices in London and
Herzliya, Israel.
For more information visit: HEEDLive.com
and HEED
LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005953/en/