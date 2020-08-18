Log in
HEIDENHAIN-IMT Microfluidics Paper Available

08/18/2020 | 10:03am EDT

San Jose, CA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new technical paper detailing the results of a unique bonding process in microfluidic devices is now available from HEIDENHAIN and IMT of the HEIDENHAIN Life Sciences brand partnership.  This important connection technology plays a critical role in the production of flow cells for life science applications, and shows remarkable benefits compared to other bonding methods commonly used by the microfluidics community.

The paper titled “Biocompatible and room-temperature bonding solution for microfluidic devices” is available online here.

The HEIDENHAIN Life Sciences group is now in place offering ground-breaking technology that enables lab automation for the advancement of medical technology.  This development consists of the business partnerships from the HEIDENHAIN Group that include HEIDENHAIN, IMT and ETEL brands.

More information available at:  https://www.heidenhain.us/applications/lifesciences/

                                                                                             # 

About HEIDENHAIN and IMT

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

IMT AG Microfluidics offers customized micro- and nano-patterns structures in glass, integration of electrodes, waveguides and structured functionalization for life science applications. IMT provides flexible process offerings from design consultancy, prototyping to scalable manufacturing.  https://www.imtag.ch/en/markets/life-science/

 

Direct download of paper at:  https://www.heidenhain.us/pdfs/Technical-Note-UV-Bonding_INCH.PDF

High-resolution digital image of cover available athttps://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2020/IMT_Technical_Note_front_page.jpg

 

 

Content contact:

Jonathan Dougherty, HEIDENHAIN Business Development Manager, Automation

jdougherty@heidenhain.com or 847-519-4218

 

 

 

 

Attachment 

Kathleen Herrmann
HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION
224-520-0665
kherrmann@kpropr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
