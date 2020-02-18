Log in
HELEN and Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) Combine Forces: SFW CFB Boiler Technology to be Utilized at Vuosaari Bioenergy Plant

02/18/2020 | 05:13pm GMT

SFW is proud to announce being selected by HELEN to provide a circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) boiler for the new Vuosaari bioenergy plant which will assist Helen’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2035

SFW announces today that it has been awarded a contract by Helen Oy for a circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) boiler for the new Vuosaari C plant in Helsinki, Finland. This bioenergy heating plant, with a fuel heat input of 220 MW, will use forest based biomass as the main fuel.

SFW will design, supply and erect the CFB boiler island along with flue gas cleaning, auxiliary equipment and a boiler house. The new bioenergy plant will be located next to Helen’s existing power plant site in Vuosaari. Heat production from the new plant will start during the heating season of 2022-2023.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO, Sumitomo SHI FW said:

“SFW is enthusiastically participating in development of a carbon free future together with Helen. We are proud to have our innovative CFB boiler technology selected as one of the steps in Helen’s goal to phase out the use of coal combustion.

Our CFB boiler technology being utilized in the Vuosaari bioenergy heating plant is already used in over 100 plants in almost 20 countries including units recently taken into operation in Finland, Sweden, Korea and Japan. Renewable energy solutions delivered by SFW are reducing carbon dioxide emissions from fossil energy by over 30 million tons every year.”

Notes to editors:

Sumitomo SHI FW (www.shi-fw.com) is a world leader in combustion and steam generation technology. The company has sold over 510 CFB steam generating units around the world, bringing high-value technology solutions to utilities, independent power generators and industrial clients. Our leadership position in CFB boiler combustion has resulted from our commitment to deliver superior designs providing high efficiency, fuel flexibility and low emissions. Our power solutions expand beyond fluidized bed technologies, covering a full range of environmental products, waste heat boilers and a spectrum of aftermarket services.


© Business Wire 2020
