HELP Grant Provides First Home for Conway Family

The trees were overgrown and the grass needed mowing, but Darnell
Jackson saw a diamond in the rough.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005856/en/
An $8,500 Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership grant from Centennial Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas made it possible for Mr. Jackson to buy his first home. (Photo: Business Wire)
“I knew when we pulled up and parked in the driveway, that this was the
house,” said Mr. Jackson, who moved back to Arkansas from Nebraska three
years ago to be closer to family.
An $8,500 Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP) grant from
Centennial Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas)
made it possible for Mr. Jackson to buy his first home.
HELP, provided by FHLB Dallas through member institutions such as
Centennial Bank, assists income-qualified, first-time homebuyers with
down payment assistance and closing costs.
FHLB Dallas disburses HELP funds to its member institutions on a
first-come, first-served basis. The funds, made available in January,
are available until they are exhausted or until December 31, 2018,
whichever occurs first. The $2 million in HELP grants FHLB Dallas made
available this year has been exhausted.
“The yard was overgrown, but I had a vision for what it could look
like,” said Mr. Jackson. A large backyard where his son could play was
also a big attraction for the Jackson family, who had spent the past
three years in an apartment. Mr. Jackson, 52, a service technician at a
local electric motor repair company, lives in the home with his wife,
his 6-year-old son and their dog.
A friendly neighborhood, he said, has been a bonus they discovered after
moving into the home this spring. “Neighbors have been bringing us eggs
and garden vegetables and coming over to introduce themselves,” he said.
Mr. Jackson said his wife, Lisa, discovered the HELP grant while doing
homebuying research. He said he’s not sure he would have been able to
purchase the home without the HELP grant.
“Owning your own home is a life-changing event, and we are so glad that
it’s been a great experience for the Jackson family,” said Jera Horton,
CRA officer at Centennial Bank. “This wouldn’t be possible without our
partnership with FHLB Dallas.”
Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment
at FHLB Dallas, said HELP grants make the American Dream possible while
stabilizing communities.
“HELP is a great program that takes care of a portion of the
out-of-pocket expenses for hard-working residents who want to put down
roots in their communities, but have been stymied by the up-front costs
associated with buying a home,” Mr. Hettrick said. “Our partnership with
Centennial Bank is the key that opens the door to homeownership for
people like Mr. Jackson.”
About Home BancShares, Inc.
Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in
Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides
a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial
services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals
and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas,
Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is
traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”
For more information, please visit homebancshares.com or my100bank.com.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $75.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing
competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005856/en/