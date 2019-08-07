Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HENNESSY ADVISORS : Reports Third Quarter Earnings; Firm Announces 25% Dividend Increase - August 7, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 07:50pm EDT
HENNESSY ADVISORS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

FIRM ANNOUNCES 25% DIVIDEND INCREASE (14th INCREASE SINCE IPO)

Novato, CA - August 7, 2019 - Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) reported results for its third fiscal quarter of 2019, which ended June 30, 2019, and also announced a quarterly dividend increase.

'Actively managed U.S. mutual funds experienced net outflows again this quarter. While our financial results were negatively impacted by this industry trend, we continue to post positive earnings, generate solid cash flow, and build cash year over year,' said Teresa Nilsen, President and Chief Operating Officer. 'We strategically used a portion of that cash to purchase 422,692 shares (over 5% of our stock) this past quarter at what we consider to be a bargain price, and we have plenty of capacity in our buyback program to continue buying shares,' she added.

'Contrary to what you might read in the headlines, we believe it is an exciting time to be an asset manager. We are confident in the quality of our mutual fund line-up, and we remain committed to our long-term business model of pursuing strategic acquisitions and growing organically,' said Neil Hennessy, Chairman and CEO. 'Furthermore, we are pleased to raise our dividend for the 14th time in the history of the Company, increasing our 5-year dividend growth rate, currently at 35%, and further evidencing our commitment to adding value for every shareholder,' he added.

Summary Highlights for the Fiscal Year (compared to the prior comparable quarter ended June 30, 2018):

  • Fully diluted earnings per share decreased 36% to $0.34.

  • Total revenue decreased 23% to $10.4 million.
  • Total assets under management decreased 22% to $5.0 billion.
  • Average assets under management, upon which revenue is earned, decreased 23% to $5.1 billion.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased 12% to $23.7 million, and our gross loan balance decreased by 19% to $18.6 million.
  • On May 16, 2019, the Company repurchased 422,692 shares of its common stock at $9.50 per share in a privately negotiated transaction pursuant to its 2010 stock buyback program. A total of 940,519 shares, or 13% of our shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019, remain available for repurchase under the stock buyback program.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1375 per share, a 25% increase, which will be paid on September 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 20, 2019.


About Hennessy Advisors, Inc.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty mutual funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to its consistent and repeatable investment process, combining time-tested stock selection strategies with a highly disciplined, team-managed approach, and to superior service to shareholders.

Supplemental Information
Nothing in this press release shall be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.


Disclaimer

Hennessy Advisors Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 23:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40pSALESFORCE COM : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire ClickSoftware
PU
08:36pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea says Japan grants first high-tech approval since July export curbs
RE
08:36pDELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
08:35pCDL : Unaudited Second Quarter and Half Year Financial Statement for the period ended 30 June 2019 together with the News Release and 1H 2019 Results Presentation
PU
08:35pCITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Posts 18.3% Increase in Profit to S$362 Million for 1H 2019
PU
08:35pCDL : Notice of Book Closure Date for Special Interim Ordinary Dividend
PU
08:34pMOVE OVER CHANEL : North Korea's 'raccoon eye makers' get state push
RE
08:31pCORELOGIC : Morgans rates DHG as Reduce
AQ
08:31pFARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)
PR
08:31pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against GrubHub Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group