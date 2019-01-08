HERE / HERE and Fathom Systems partner to deliver the latest in real-time asset tracking and positioning . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Las Vegas, CES 2019 - HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, and Fathom Systems, a global provider of innovative Bluetooth asset tracking services, today announced a comprehensive solution for highly accurate, real-time asset tracking.





The integrated HERE and Fathom solution enables asset managers and the transportation and logistics industry to move from the existing "stage to gate" tracking process to real-time location awareness of an asset with pinpoint accuracy. This is accomplished by the integration of HERE Indoor Positioning software with the Fathom Locatortm cloud-based subscription service, via API, and the Fathom Hubs, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) scanning hardware devices deployed at the customer site.





"Product and equipment makers can no longer afford to have a general sense of where their assets are located in the age of global supply chains and multi-stage manufacturing," said Erminio Di Paola, Vice President, Tracking & Positioning at HERE Technologies. "We are excited to work with Fathom to deliver a tracking solution that meets the rigorous demands of today's business operations."





The combination of HERE Indoor Positioning software for accurate, indoor and outdoor asset tracking and Fathom's real-time BLE asset tracking platform provides users every component necessary for end-to-end asset tracking and positioning. A critical function is the solution's advancement of the "stage to gate" process - where the whereabouts of an asset is relative to when it enters and departs a facility - to real-time, indoor positioning and tracking throughout the journey. The solution also allows customers to geofence assets to automate the "stage to gate" process, and receive alerts if the asset moves beyond the geofence boundaries.





"We are excited to work with HERE and enable common partners and customers to deploy innovative, BLE-based solutions to the rich and diverse asset tracking sectors", said Guylain Roy MacHabée, CEO of Fathom Systems. "Our unique and patented combination of cloud-based positioning and on-premises BLE scanning equipment offers a cost-effective and scalable option for asset, personel or inventory tracking."





About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, businesses and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com.





About Fathom Systems

Fathom represents the next generation of indoor location technology, utilizing Bluetooth to enable asset tracking and RTLS with 2 meters or better accuracy. Our subscription-based location as a service (LaaS) offering enables specialized Fathom Hubs deployed at a customer's premises to locate any BLE device or tag within the facility. Fathom's cloud architecture provides reliable, scalable and simple integration with a customer's existing asset tracking, business intelligence, compliance or control systems. Fathom provides greater coverage than RFID, better accuracy than Wi-Fi and a lower cost than UWB. Visit www.fathomsys.com for more information.





