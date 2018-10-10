Log in
HERE to HERE Honored with BAI Innovation in Leadership and Talent Management Award

10/10/2018

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERE to HERE, a Bronx-based nonprofit that creates and enhances pathways to rewarding jobs for young people and employers seeking talent, was honored at the 2018 BAI Beacon Conference in Orlando with the first-ever Innovation in Leadership and Talent Management Award. The award recognizes HERE to HERE’s work with JPMorgan Chase and Guttman Community College to create a bank teller program that prepares associate-degree students for career-track jobs with New York’s largest employer.

“The bank teller program is re-envisioning how financial services companies partner with community colleges to create entry-level talent pipelines,” said Abby Jo Sigal, CEO of HERE to HERE. “We are honored to be recognized by BAI, and we share this award with JPMorgan Chase and Guttman Community College, who have been extraordinary partners in this effort.”

HERE to HERE brokered this innovative partnership to meet the bank’s need for more bilingual bank tellers in New York City retail locations while helping students obtain paid work experiences that align with their career goals. After completing a training program, students are positioned to take part- and full-time jobs with JPMorgan Chase and benefit from the company’s many professional development and advancement opportunities.

“With the unemployment rate at a 49-year low, it is a critical business imperative that companies are able to tap into dynamic, high quality candidate pipelines. Through this partnership, we have been able to get connected to talent that otherwise may have not considered a role in banking,” said Chad Reynolds, Recruiting Executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co. 

Stella and Charles Guttman Community College President Scott E. Evenbeck said that “Our partnership with Chase and HERE to HERE has resulted in transformative experiences for Guttman students.”  Evenbeck notes that “Guttman was created to be an innovative college with curricular and co-curricular structures that support student success at every turn. This partnership provides our college and community colleges across the nation with a model that is a win-win for all.”

The BAI Innovation and Talent Management Award is an extension of the BAI Global Innovations Awards, which recognize the most transformative solutions in the financial services industry worldwide.

About HERE to HERE
HERE to HERE, a Bronx-based nonprofit, unites employers, educators, and community-based organizations to connect young people to family-sustaining careers and create a thriving, inclusive economy. HERE to HERE supports people and institutions already developing career pathways and breaks down barriers between them, creates and identifies resources for new programs, and advocates for policies that ensure every student can develop the passion, experience, and professional network to get from high school to anywhere. For more information, visit www.heretohere.org.

Contact: Jordan Miller, Group Gordon                         
  212-784-5703                         
  jmiller@groupgordon.com                         

© GlobeNewswire 2018
