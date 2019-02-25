HERE to offer mapping and location services for China

Expansion offers new opportunities for customers to address Chinese market

Features and functions include map display, routing, navigation, traffic, transit, geocoding, places and positioning

Services are provided through joint venture with NavInfo

Barcelona, MWC 2019 – HERE Technologies today announced that it is extending its suite of location services to China. As a result global and Chinese customers will have access to fresh and up-to-date mapping services as well as key location-based features and functionalities for China to address the Chinese market.



HERE will offer these services through its joint venture with NavInfo Co., Ltd, a leading provider of digital maps and location services in China. NavInfo is providing the mapping data for China, and HERE is processing and ingesting it following its own worldwide specification. This allows for easy compatibility with the mapping and location services HERE offers for the rest of the world.



“When it comes to high-quality mapping and location services, HERE is the provider of choice for leading companies from around the world and across industries. Partnering with NavInfo to extend our services to China is an important step for us to offer our customers a global solution with the same high-quality standards across regions,” said Peter Kürpick, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at HERE Technologies. “By simplifying the sourcing of mapping and locations services, we can also help customers to reduce development time and save costs.”



The suite of location services HERE will offer for China include:



Map Display (including map rendering and 3D maps);

Routing (including vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle and public transit routing as well as traffic-enabled routing);

Navigation (both hybrid and offline for vehicles and pedestrians);

Public transit;

Traffic;

Geocoding;

Places;

Positioning.

Supported by this expansion into China, HERE is targeting strong growth in China itself as well as with Chinese customers.



