HEX Concludes With $20 Million in Successful Token Sale

HEX Innovation, a platform-based cryptocurrency which specializes in
managing personal healthcare information, has attracted over 100,000 ETH
in a successful private/pre-sale round
HEX
Innovation Ltd. (CEO Sammy Kwok), the leading Healthcare ICT
company, has successfully raised its hardcap of 100,000 ETH (USD $20
Million) during 14 days of presale round.
In the beginning of the ICO round, HEX has entered into a strategic
partnership with TPLUS, a Korean medical information system company and
signed the MOU with The Korea Association of Regional Public Hospital;
KARPH and Polestar Healthcare etc. for application of blockchain on the
medical industry. Global investor interest in HEX Innovation has been
rising since HEX has signed a MOU with the Malaysian Government for
blockchain-based medical business.
Sammy Kwok, CEO of HEX Innovation Ltd. said, “We are very thankful of
the community for supporting our vision. The result of HEX ICO which was
completely sold out during presale round is convincing evidence of the
necessity of blockchain in medical industry” and “HEX is ready to go for
commercializing its business and we will constantly put more effort than
ever for expansion of blockchain-based medical industry.”
HEX will be gradually listed on global cryptocurrency exchanges starting
from exchanges in Singapore and Hong Kong in October. You can find more
details about the HEX project and the road map from the official website
(hexblock.io)
or SNS channels.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180916005061/en/