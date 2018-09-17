Log in
HEX Concludes With $20 Million in Successful Token Sale

09/17/2018 | 08:41am CEST

HEX Innovation, a platform-based cryptocurrency which specializes in managing personal healthcare information, has attracted over 100,000 ETH in a successful private/pre-sale round

HEX Innovation Ltd. (CEO Sammy Kwok), the leading Healthcare ICT company, has successfully raised its hardcap of 100,000 ETH (USD $20 Million) during 14 days of presale round.

In the beginning of the ICO round, HEX has entered into a strategic partnership with TPLUS, a Korean medical information system company and signed the MOU with The Korea Association of Regional Public Hospital; KARPH and Polestar Healthcare etc. for application of blockchain on the medical industry. Global investor interest in HEX Innovation has been rising since HEX has signed a MOU with the Malaysian Government for blockchain-based medical business.

Sammy Kwok, CEO of HEX Innovation Ltd. said, “We are very thankful of the community for supporting our vision. The result of HEX ICO which was completely sold out during presale round is convincing evidence of the necessity of blockchain in medical industry” and “HEX is ready to go for commercializing its business and we will constantly put more effort than ever for expansion of blockchain-based medical industry.”

HEX will be gradually listed on global cryptocurrency exchanges starting from exchanges in Singapore and Hong Kong in October. You can find more details about the HEX project and the road map from the official website (hexblock.io) or SNS channels.


© Business Wire 2018
