HEX Innovation, Leading Global Healthcare ICT Company, Launches Token Sale

HEX Innovation Ltd., the leading global healthcare ICT Company, announced the launch of its token sales on Aug 22nd. The token sales will help fund further build of healthcare ecosystem.

HEX’s private-sale started from early August and it will be continued until the end of August. Starting from Sep 1st, HEX will be publicly launched via an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). A detailed schedule for crowd-sale is to be announced as soon as possible. Following its launch, HEX plans to conduct further airdrops and list HEX on various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Number of total tokens generation is 14 billion HEX and 50% of total amount will be sold during token sales. Acceptable currencies are Ethereum (ETH) and ASTON (ATX): 1ETH is equal to 60,000 HEX and 1 ATX is equal to 12 HEX. Hardcap is 80,000 ETH while softcap is 20,000 ETH.

HEX platform was developed based on ASTON platform. ASTON is a decentralized document authentication platform built on advanced blockchain technology, X.blockchain, and data security solutions, Smart-Pass-On. “Health Evolution on X.blockchain (HEX)” is the 1st DApp ASTON introduces to the public with its goal of constructing a health information business ecosystem.

HEX implements the platform using X.blockchain to collect and utilize health data on an individual basis and its ultimate goal is building an ecosystem that not only promotes individual health but also enables various studies.

HEX enables to link medical data generated by medical institutions or all health related data from personal input or health device. These data will be used to analyze and research interactions between data and to provide various healthcare services.

Usages of HEX platforms are as follows:

RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT

SELF-DIRECTED PHR (Personal Health Records)

HIE/IX (Health Information Exchange / Image Exchange)

HEALTH DATA RESEARCH

TARGET SURVEY

The HEX alpha tests for FHIR Service and Dose Service to be released during 2Q of 2019 and 3Q respectively; beta tests are planned to be released during 4Q of 2019. Ultimately, HEX official Version will be released during 1st Quarter of 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005758/en/