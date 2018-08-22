HEX Innovation, Leading Global Healthcare ICT Company, Launches Token Sale

HEX
Innovation Ltd., the leading global healthcare ICT Company,
announced the launch of its token sales on Aug 22nd. The token sales
will help fund further build of healthcare ecosystem.
HEX’s private-sale started from early August and it will be continued
until the end of August. Starting from Sep 1st, HEX will be
publicly launched via an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). A detailed
schedule for crowd-sale is to be announced as soon as possible.
Following its launch, HEX plans to conduct further airdrops and list HEX
on various cryptocurrency exchanges.
Number of total tokens generation is 14 billion HEX and 50% of total
amount will be sold during token sales. Acceptable currencies are
Ethereum (ETH) and ASTON (ATX): 1ETH is equal to 60,000 HEX and 1 ATX is
equal to 12 HEX. Hardcap is 80,000 ETH while softcap is 20,000 ETH.
HEX platform was developed based on ASTON platform. ASTON is a
decentralized document authentication platform built on advanced
blockchain technology, X.blockchain, and data security solutions,
Smart-Pass-On. “Health Evolution on X.blockchain (HEX)” is the 1st
DApp ASTON introduces to the public with its goal of constructing a
health information business ecosystem.
HEX implements the platform using X.blockchain to collect and utilize
health data on an individual basis and its ultimate goal is building an
ecosystem that not only promotes individual health but also enables
various studies.
HEX enables to link medical data generated by medical institutions or
all health related data from personal input or health device. These data
will be used to analyze and research interactions between data and to
provide various healthcare services.
Usages of HEX platforms are as follows:
-
RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT
-
SELF-DIRECTED PHR (Personal Health Records)
-
HIE/IX (Health Information Exchange / Image Exchange)
-
HEALTH DATA RESEARCH
-
TARGET SURVEY
The HEX alpha tests for FHIR Service and Dose Service to be released
during 2Q of 2019 and 3Q respectively; beta tests are planned to be
released during 4Q of 2019. Ultimately, HEX official Version will be
released during 1st Quarter of 2020.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005758/en/