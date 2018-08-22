Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HEX Innovation, Leading Global Healthcare ICT Company, Launches Token Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 07:01am CEST

HEX Innovation Ltd., the leading global healthcare ICT Company, announced the launch of its token sales on Aug 22nd. The token sales will help fund further build of healthcare ecosystem.

HEX’s private-sale started from early August and it will be continued until the end of August. Starting from Sep 1st, HEX will be publicly launched via an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). A detailed schedule for crowd-sale is to be announced as soon as possible. Following its launch, HEX plans to conduct further airdrops and list HEX on various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Number of total tokens generation is 14 billion HEX and 50% of total amount will be sold during token sales. Acceptable currencies are Ethereum (ETH) and ASTON (ATX): 1ETH is equal to 60,000 HEX and 1 ATX is equal to 12 HEX. Hardcap is 80,000 ETH while softcap is 20,000 ETH.

HEX platform was developed based on ASTON platform. ASTON is a decentralized document authentication platform built on advanced blockchain technology, X.blockchain, and data security solutions, Smart-Pass-On. “Health Evolution on X.blockchain (HEX)” is the 1st DApp ASTON introduces to the public with its goal of constructing a health information business ecosystem.

HEX implements the platform using X.blockchain to collect and utilize health data on an individual basis and its ultimate goal is building an ecosystem that not only promotes individual health but also enables various studies.

HEX enables to link medical data generated by medical institutions or all health related data from personal input or health device. These data will be used to analyze and research interactions between data and to provide various healthcare services.

Usages of HEX platforms are as follows:

  • RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT
  • SELF-DIRECTED PHR (Personal Health Records)
  • HIE/IX (Health Information Exchange / Image Exchange)
  • HEALTH DATA RESEARCH
  • TARGET SURVEY

The HEX alpha tests for FHIR Service and Dose Service to be released during 2Q of 2019 and 3Q respectively; beta tests are planned to be released during 4Q of 2019. Ultimately, HEX official Version will be released during 1st Quarter of 2020.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53aCENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY : Shinkansen operator holds drill involving knife attacker
AQ
01:52aAGFA GEVAERT : publishes its second quarter 2018 results – regulated information
PU
01:50aGN STORE NORD A/S : Interim Report Q2 2018: Continued double digit organic revenue growth drives strong EBITA margin increase. GN Audio upgrades organic growth guidance
EQ
01:49aEVOTEC AG : Evotec And Novo Nordisk Form Strategic Research Alliance In Diabetes And Obesity
AC
01:48aNORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA : Results for the Second Quarter and First Half 2018
PR
01:47a1300 SMILES : Child Dental Benefits Schedule – 1300SMILES Dentists
PU
01:47aNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : The Seabox subsea water treatment module verifies the ability to disinfect raw seawater subsea
PU
01:47aFIREEYE : Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet remove accounts tied to Irananian propaganda
AQ
01:46aAGFA-GEVAERT PUBLISHES ITS SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS - REGULATED INFORMATION - AUGUST 22, 2018 - 7 : 45 a.m. CET
GL
01:42aPRESS RELEASE : Half Year Results 2018 ICT Group
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
2COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : Prosperity at Spanish ports rises
3BLACKROCK : At T. Rowe Price, top Tesla funds offer split views
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Two U.S. airlines cut China routes as state-backed rivals turn up heat
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.